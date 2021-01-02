Mitch McConnell's home was vandalized with graffiti in response to his objection to increase stimulus checks to $2,000

Taylor Ardrey
Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters as Senate Republican leaders hold a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 1, 2020. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

  • US Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville, Kentucky home was vandalized in graffiti on Saturday, according to local news.

  • The spray-painted message on the GOP's door states "Weres my money" in spray-paint, according to WDRB-TV.

  • "Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society," McConnell said in a statement Saturday morning, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home in California was also vandalized with spray-paint on her garage door and a dead pig's head in her driveway. 

US Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell's Kentucky home was found defaced with red and white graffiti on Saturday morning - a response to his objection to increasing stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 earlier this week.  

A photo of the door of McConnell's home in Louisville, Kentucky shows the spray-painted message stating "Weres my money", according to WDRB-TV. The news station reported local authorities are not aware of the perpetrators responsible for the vandalism. 

WDRB-TV's Grace Hayba who broadcasted live in front of his residence said McConnell's home doesn't appear to have any additional damage. 

 

McConnell responded to the incident in a statement on Saturday calling it a "radical tantrum," the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

"I've spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not," McConnell said, according to the Courier-Journal.

"Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society," he added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home on Friday morning was also found vandalized. The words"$2k CANCEL RENT!" were spray-painted on her white garage door and a deceased pig's head coated in fake blood was found on her driveway. 

