Mitcham Industries Reschedules Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter And Year-End Earnings Release And Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) today announced that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss financial results for fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2020 due to delays in its audit process related to various timing and logistical difficulties that have risen from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company has now scheduled its earnings release to be disclosed after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The conference call to discuss results is now scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: Mitcham Industries Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central



How: Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the Mitcham Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below



Where: http://www.mitchamindustries.com

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through April 29, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13700750#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.mitchamindustries.com for 90 days. For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations by email at MIND@dennardlascar.com.

About Mitcham Industries

Mitcham Industries, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Mitcham has a global presence with operating locations in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Hungary, Colombia and the United Kingdom. Mitcham's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment. Through its Equipment Leasing segment, Mitcham believes it is the largest independent provider of exploration equipment to the seismic industry.

Contacts: Rob Capps, Co-CEO

Mitcham Industries, Inc.

936-291-2277





Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

MIND@dennardlascar.com

713-529-6600

