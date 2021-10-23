Mitchell County fire intentionally set

Oct. 23—ATLANTA — Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has announced that a Mitchell County fire was intentionally set. The fire occurred at approximately 8:33 a.m. earlier this month on John Collins Road in Pelham. The fire moderately damaged the 51-year-old, 1,535-square-foot residence.

"Upon arrival, first responders noticed smoke coming from the residence," King said in a news release issued Saturday. "Investigators determined the fire had multiple points of origin and was intentionally set. Anyone with information about this Mitchell County fire is invited to call (the department's) Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804."

The Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office and the Mitchell County Fire Department in an ongoing investigation. In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.