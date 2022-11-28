Mitchell County woman arrested on arson, insurance fraud charges

Nov. 28—ATLANTA — Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday that Linda Troendle, 67, of Camilla, has been arrested for arson and insurance fraud.

On Oct. 6, the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal's Office in reference to a residential structure fire on Red Hill Road.

"Agents from our Fire Investigations Unit determined the fire was intentionally set following the discovery of multiple points of fire origin inside the bedroom and kitchen of the residential structure," King said in a news release.

"Subsequently, Ms. Troendle's personal loss insurance claim, filed on Oct. 19 and worth approximately $5,300, was deemed fraudulent."

Troendle was arrested on Nov. 21 on one count each of arson and insurance fraud. The fire commissioner's office assisted the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office and Volunteer Fire Department with this case.