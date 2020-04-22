Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams's North Carolina Factory Is Now Making Hospital Gowns

From House Beautiful

Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams, the founders of the home brand that bears their names, have long been pioneers in high-quality, ethically-made, American-made furniture, which they produce from their factory in North Carolina. But, walk into the facility today, and you won't see people sewing sofas and dining chairs—you'll see rolls and rolls of white fabric, which the company's employees are making into hospital gowns to fill a persistent shortage of personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has made nearly 6,000 gowns so fair and plans to eventually produce between 8,000 and 10,000 per week, all of which will be donated to healthcare providers in North and South Carolina.

"There was no question in our minds that we had to pivot our manufacturing to help those who are keeping us safe," says Williams of the factory's shift. "Any way we could help, we were going to do it."

For a brand that has long championed fair labor practices and supported numerous charitable causes (from animal welfare to LGBTQ rights), its founders see this as just another opportunity to do so. "As a company, we’ve worked to make a difference and be active members of our communities since starting in 1989," Gold tells House Beautiful. "We knew we had the manufacturing capabilities and [people who could sew] to do this, and needed to get involved."

The company's leaders hope this effort inspires others to join the many businesses that have already begun shifting manufacturing to support healthcare workers (read more about them here). "Now more than ever, it’s our responsibility to rise up and help those around us," says CEO Allison O'Connor.

Adds Gold, "We’re grateful to the men and woman on the front lines fighting COVID-19. They are the true heroes."

