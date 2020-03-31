Mitchell Hamline Law Review Honors Justice David Lillehaug, John Choi, and Mara Burr

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mitchell Hamline Law Review, a leading Minnesota legal journal, today announced the three winners of its 2019 awards. These awards recognize legal practitioners making outstanding contributions to the Minnesota legal community through leadership and service.

Justice David Lillehaug Service Award

Our newest award — The Justice David Lillehaug Service Award — honors Justice Lillehaug's lifelong contributions to the Minnesota legal community and support for Minnesota legal scholarship. In the future, this award will be bestowed upon recipients for significant lifetime legal achievement.

Mitchell Hamline Law Review's faculty advisor, Professor Michael Steenson, had this to say about the award, "Justice Lillehaug has been one of the finest justices to serve on the Minnesota Supreme Court. He has been a strong supporter of the Mitchell Hamline Law Review and its students through the years. We are proud to recognize Justice Lillehaug's immense contributions to the community with this award."

Wallace-Lerner Award

The Mitchell Hamline Law Review also announced its 2019 Wallace-Lerner Excellence in Leadership Award winners—John Choi (HUSL '95) and Mara Burr (HUSL '95). The Wallace-Learner Award is given annually to legal practitioners for outstanding leadership and public service.

John Choi, the first Korean-American chief prosecutor in United States, currently serves as Ramsey County Attorney in St. Paul, Minnesota. Throughout his career, Mr. Choi has become a nationally recognized leader in criminal justice reform. As a Ramsey County Attorney, he has revolutionized how the government responds to sex trafficking and domestic violence cases.

Mara Burr serves as the Director of Multilateral Relations in the United States Department of Health and Human Services. In this role, she coordinates responses to international health policy among U.S. agencies. Ms. Burr also manages the Department of Health and Human Services' relationship with the World Health Organization, United Nations, and Pan-American Health Organization.

The Editor-in-Chief of the Mitchell Hamline Law Review, Amber Fitzgerald, commented, "On behalf of the Mitchell Hamline Law Review, I want to congratulate all three award recipients and thank them for their leadership within the legal community."

About the Mitchell Hamline Law Review

Founded in 1974, the Mitchell Hamline Law Review publishes timely articles of regional, national, and international interest for legal practitioners, scholars, and lawmakers. Judges throughout the United States regularly cite the Mitchell Hamline Law Review in their opinions. Academic journals, textbooks, and treatises frequently cite the Mitchell Hamline Law Review as well. It can be found in nearly all U.S. law school libraries and online.

