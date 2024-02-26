Mitchell Hamline School of law names Camille Davidson as new president and dean

Camille Davidson has been named the new president and dean of Mitchell Hamline School of Law. She will be the first Black woman to serve in these roles at Mitchell Hamline or any of its predecessor institutions.

Established in December 2015 through collaboration between William Mitchell College of Law and Hamline University School of Law, Mitchell Hamline is an independent law school, and according to its website, “the region’s largest.”

Davidson, born and raised in Mississippi, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, and earned a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. With experience as a dean and professor of law at Southern Illinois University School of Law – where she also was the first Black woman to hold these positions – Davidson previously taught various courses as a professor and administrator at Charlotte School of Law and Wake Forest University School of Law for 11 years.

“Camille emerged early as a clear standout in an extremely qualified field,” said former trustee Jim Jacobson, who led the national search process to fill the role, in a statement.

Davidson began her position at SIU Law in July 2020, and recently brought in the largest donation — $10 million — in the history of the university to the law school. During her time there, SIU Law saw increases in applications, diversity and employment rate for graduates.

“I am thrilled to be leading Mitchell Hamline,” said Davidson in a statement. “Mitchell Hamline’s record of innovation and adaptability . . . speaks to its independence and forward-looking approach.”

Davidson is set to start at Mitchell Hamline on July 1.

