Mitchell LifeServe Blood Center trades gift wrapping in exchange for the gift of life

Dec. 18—MITCHELL — As Christmas approaches, holiday shoppers are returning home from the stores, arms laden with gifts for friends and family. Soon they will have to be wrapped before they're carefully placed under the tree.

LifeServe Blood Center in Mitchell was willing to take care of the gift wrapping for you on Monday. All you had to do was provide the Christmas gifts as well as a donation of the gift of life — blood — to help patients in need in South Dakota and beyond.

"Donations always dip a bit during Christmas, New Years and the holidays," Rachel Fernandez, regional director for LifeServe Blood Center, told the Mitchell Republic. "This is a way for people to come in, bring up to six gifts and while you're donating and we'll wrap you presents. It's a thank you for being a donor."

LifeServe provides donated blood to 39 hospitals in South Dakota and is the sole blood provider for Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. It holds blood drives throughout the year, calling on locations such as high schools, businesses, college campuses and churches to help provide life-giving blood of all types through donations.

Blood is in demand all year round, but that need increases during the holiday season. With travel around the state and country often peaking around Christmas, the hazards of driving increase, and with that the likelihood for car crashes. Those involved in such accidents are a common recipient of donated blood.

Along with increased demand, donations tend to fall off in December, as people who might otherwise be inclined to donate blood find themselves crunched for time dealing with busy Christmas schedules. High schools and colleges are also on break, removing one of the more consistent pools of donors from the equation.

According to LifeServe, donors ages 16 to 18 make up 11.2% of blood donors, but they are only 3.5% of the total population. Their reduced availability over the Christmas season hurts donations and makes it more difficult to keep up with demand.

"There is a rise in need this time of year. And there's always a need on a general basis," Fernandez said. "If you have people getting treatment for cancer, that doesn't stop during the holiday season. Plus there's increased travel, and people don't always find the time during the season to come in and donate."

Staff at LifeServe's outlets in Mitchell and Aberdeen were both holding the Christmas gift wrapping promotions on Monday. It was a way for the organization to tout the importance of giving blood both during the holidays as well as year-round.

Abbie Arneson, a territory representative for LifeServe who works with the organization throughout the state, was in Aberdeen Monday helping set up the gift wrapping activities there. She said this will be the first time the Mitchell center will try the promotion, and she hopes it encourages people to carve out a bit of time to lend a hand during the busy holiday season.

"(The promotion) is something they've done in Iowa in the past to try to increase donations around the holidays, but this will be a first for Mitchell to do it there," Arenson said. "There is only 4% of the population who donates blood, and around the holidays it's not exactly the first thing on people's minds. Patients (who receive blood) don't get a holiday, so we have to get creative to bring them in and donate."

Arneson said she has seen firsthand the positive impact of blood donation. Just recently, she visited with a patient who was receiving transfusions provided by LifeServe.

"Two weeks ago I had the opportunity to sit with a patient at Avera St. Luke's in Aberdeen. She's been receiving blood products every two weeks for three years as she battles leukemia. To sit with someone as they're receiving other people's gifts — she's tearing up and saying 'I'm in here every other week and receive two units. I look at it and say thank you. (Without it) I would not be here, and it gives me another holiday with my daughter.'"

Blood donations made through LifeServe are primarily used by patients at local recipient hospitals like Avera Queen of Peace, but they can also go to other hospitals around the state or even beyond. Arneson said local donations were sent to help victims of the recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, so there are few limits on where a donation may end up.

Wrapping gifts in exchange for a blood donation is a simple way LifeServe can both promote the importance of giving blood while also giving back to those who step up to help. People love giving gifts, but not everybody has the time or necessarily the skill to be a proficient gift wrapper.

Both Fernandez and Arneson were handling gift-wrapping responsibilities Monday in Mitchell and Aberdeen, respectively. They were armed with several different types of wrapping paper, bows as well as gift tags to make sure the gifts were addressed to their proper recipients.

The event was being held throughout the day Monday, and both were ready to grab scissors and Scotch tape and get to work.

"I do have some skills," Arneson said. "I'm not going to lie, we both love to wrap."

Whenever someone chooses to become a donor, the process is relatively simple and takes only about 30 to 45 minutes depending on how busy things are. The organization regularly updates its website with its schedule and its inventory and need for various types of blood. Currently, O-negative blood, known widely as being important because it can provide transfusions in place of any blood type, is currently listed as "critically low."

But donors, regardless of their blood type, are always welcome, and they're welcome at any time of year, Arneson said.

Both Arneson and Fernandez welcome potential donors to visit

www.lifeservebloodcenter.org

or to stop in at the Mitchell outlet at 819 E. Spruce Street for more information. Even moreso, they'd love to see the gift-wrapping program take off and become a part of holiday tradition for both the local LifeServe center as well as donors.

They're more than happy to put their skills to good use wrapping your Christmas gifts. It's the least they can do in trade for the even more important gift of blood.

"I'd love to see it become an annual tradition and be able to offer this to our donors. It really is a thank you for coming in and spending time with us and sharing the gift of blood," Fernandez said. "I would love that."