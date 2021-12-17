Mitchell man arrested for neglect after police find injured adult dependent

MITCHELL — Police arrested Jonathan Kirkman, 57, of Mitchell, Sunday after police believe he had neglected an adult dependent, leaving the individual — who an Adult Protective Services worker described as “physically and mentally disabled” — in an unchanged adult diaper for at least two weeks, police said.

Kirkman is currently facing one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police responded to an unknown medical call to Kirkman’s home at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon their arrival, police were informed about the dependent being inside the home, sitting on the couch.

Officers said they entered the home and immediately noticed a strong smell of “decomposing flesh and poor hygiene.”

The dependent was sitting on the couch, having trouble breathing and visibly in pain, police said.

Kirkman told officers the individual had been on the position on the couch for the previous two weeks and he had been unable to change the diaper because the process would often lead the dependent to become combative toward him, police wrote in the document.

After an ambulance arrived and assisted on the scene, moving the dependent from the spot on the couch, police observed feces, blood and maggots where the disabled individual had been sitting.

The dependent was transported via ambulance to IU Health Bedford Hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries.

A doctor at IU Health, who had evaluated the individual, told police the injuries sustained indicated the dependent had remained in the position for no less than two months.

In the document, police wrote the dependent had been intubated and was in septic shock, stating it was reported his survival from the injuries and the resulting septic shock is questionable.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Mitchell man arrested for neglect after police find injured dependent