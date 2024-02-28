Mitchell man who beat dog to death while duct-taped sentenced to 90 days in jail, probation

Feb. 27—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who duct-taped a dog's legs and mouth and proceeded to punch it multiple times, causing its death, avoided a prison sentence on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Aaron Hacecky, 25, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail and two years of probation for the animal cruelty charge that Judge Chris Giles characterized as an act that showed "extreme depravity and cruelty."

Heading into the sentencing hearing, Hacecky was facing a maximum sentence of two years in prison for the animal cruelty charge, which is Class 6 felony. The two years of prison time he was facing was suspended.

During Tuesday's sentencing hearing, Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Alicia Odland recommended a prison sentence be imposed for Hacecky based on the brutal nature of the beating and a lack of remorse.

"This wasn't a case of just a moment of anger. He had time to step away and did, but he continued to beat the dog while it was duct-taped," Odland said.

In the presentence investigation report, Odland alleged Haceky never took responsibility for his actions and placed blame on the dog's behavior. Odland said the beating of the dog lasted about 10 to 15 minutes.

Hacecky's attorney, Sandy Steffen, claimed Hacecky had recently recovered from the West Nile virus and a work-related assault.

Steffen said Hacecky sustained brain damage from being assaulted while he was working as a youth therapist at Aurora Plains Academy in Plankinton. The effects from the assault and West Nile, Steffen said, played a role in Hacecky beating the dog to its death.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a complaint of Hacecky beating his girlfriend's dog on July 30 at his Mitchell residence. Upon arriving at the scene, a police officer observed Hacecky "punching a black lab in the head several times" with a closed fist, the affidavit said.

After handcuffing Hacecky to stop him from beating the dog, the officer observed duct tape fastened around the dog's legs and mouth, according to the police report.

When officers managed to remove the tape from the dog's legs and mouth, they noticed the dog was "struggling to breathe" and "would not drink water," the affidavit explained.

Following the incident, the dog was transported to a local veterinary clinic for emergency care and died shortly after.

According to the affidavit, Hacecky told officers the dog tried to run away from the home earlier that morning and bit him as he attempted to take the dog outside. Officers weren't able to identify any "visible puncture wounds" and observed "no readily bleeding cuts or scrapes" on Hacecky, the report said. The dog showed no signs of aggression toward the officers who responded to the complaint.

Judge Giles said the court has an "extremely difficult time understanding" Hacecky's actions in the dog beating incident. Giles took into account Hacecky's clean criminal record during the sentencing process.

Hacecky was ordered to pay a $500 fine and $558 in restitution fees. The restitution fees cover the costs associated with veterinarians caring for the dog prior to the animal's death.

Work release was not authorized for Hacecky's 90-day jail sentence.