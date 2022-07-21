Mitchell man charged after allegedly shooting at ground during argument near local motel

Jul. 21—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly fired his weapon during a verbal argument near a local motel.

Michael Palmer, 34, of Mitchell, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, in connection with the alleged gunshot.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, police in Mitchell responded to the 1300 block of South Ohlmann Street for a report of a gunshot.

Upon arrival, officers met with witnesses who claimed that a man, later identified as Palmer, had pointed a firearm at several individuals at the scene.

Based on a description of Palmer and the vehicle he was driving, authorities were able to locate Palmer at his Mitchell residence.

During an interview, Palmer allegedly admitted to having engaged in a verbal argument with others and that he fired a single round into the ground. He denied, however, pointing the gun directly at any victims.

Though nobody was injured, police were able to recover a pistol from Palmer's possession.

Palmer was placed under arrest and transported to the Davison County Jail. Though a court date has not yet been set, if he's convicted, the charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison plus fines of up to $30,000.

In April, Palmer was convicted of reckless use of weapons in Davison County. He was also convicted of driving under the influence in 2018.