Mitchell man charged for brutally killing dog pleads guilty to animal cruelty

Dec. 19—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who duct-taped a dog's legs and mouth and proceeded to punch it multiple times, causing the dog's death, has changed his plea.

Aaron Hacecky, 25, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty Tuesday in court to animal cruelty, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. As part of a plea agreement with Davison County state prosecuting attorneys, the possession of a controlled substance (marijuana wax) charge and drug paraphernalia possession were dismissed.

Hacecky is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13. Judge Giles ordered a presentence investigation report to be conducted prior to sentencing Hacecky.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a complaint of Hacecky beating his girlfriend's dog on July 30 at his Mitchell residence. Upon arriving at the scene, a police officer observed Hacecky "punching a black lab in the head several times" with a closed fist, the affidavit alleges.

After handcuffing Hacecky to stop him from beating the dog, the officer observed duct tape fastened around the dog's legs and mouth, according to the police report.

Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Alicia Odland said during Tuesday's hearing that Hacecky washed his hands in between beating the dog and later duct taped the dogs legs and mouth to continue beating the animal.

When officers managed to remove the tape from the dog's legs and mouth, they noticed the dog was "struggling to breathe" and "would not drink water," the affidavit explained.

The dog was transported to a local veterinary clinic for emergency care, the police report says, but died shortly after.

According to the affidavit, Hacecky told officers the dog tried to run away from the home earlier that morning and bit him as he attempted to take the dog outside.

Officers weren't able to identify any "visible puncture wounds" and observed "no readily bleeding cuts or scrapes" on Hacecky, the report said. The dog showed no signs of aggression toward the officers who responded to the complaint.

Following the incident, officers conducted a welfare check on Hacecky's residence to check on another dog in the home. During the welfare check, officers discovered "several items of marijuana and drug related paraphernalia," including marijuana wax, which is listed as a controlled substance. The wax resulted in an additional felony charge. The marijuana charges will be dismissed after Hacecky pleaded guilty to the animal cruelty felony charge.