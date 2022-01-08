Mitchell man charged with Cabela's, Runnings ATV thefts, under investigation for thefts in other jurisdictions

Jan. 7—MITCHELL — One week after an ATV was reported stolen from Cabela's, authorities in Mitchell have charged one man with grand theft — but an investigation may have revealed a connection to large thefts in other counties, as well.

On Dec. 27, police in Mitchell fielded a report from Cabela's staff that their fence had been cut and an ATV, valued at nearly $5,400, had been stolen.

One week later, on Jan. 3, officers located the ATV in the back of a pickup truck parked outside a motel room rented by Michael Hoskins, 51, of Mitchell.

Police knocked on the motel room door, and Hoskins answered, but told police the pickup was his family member's. When asked for identification, he allegedly slammed the door shut.

The next day, police obtained a tip through CrimeStoppers that helped law enforcement acquire a warrant to search a storage unit in Mitchell, rented by Hoskins, for property that had been stolen in other jurisdictions as well.

During the warrant's execution, police recovered a John Deere Gator, valued at $35,000, that had been reported stolen in Sioux Falls and a Troy Bilt riding lawn mower. However, officers couldn't prove the lawn mower was stolen, and had to leave it in the unit.

On Jan. 5, police received another CrimeStoppers tip alleging that Hoskins had stolen a second ATV from Runnings in Mitchell, as well. The tip claimed the ATV was parked in front of an apartment complex in Mitchell.

Though the ATV's VIN number didn't ping as stolen, an officer called Runnings to verify their inventory figures for the model. Runnings told police they're system shows they should have three of the ATV on hand, but the store was only able to locate one. Police seized the ATV from the parking lot on suspicion of it being stolen. Runnings valued that ATV at $1,550.

Later that evening, Hoskins was located at a motel in Mitchell, and placed under arrest.

An affidavit alleges that Hoskins admitted to stealing the ATVs from Cabela's and Runnings, as well as the theft of the lawn mower from Runnings and the Gator from a dealership in Sioux Falls.

He allegedly also admitted to other machinery thefts from "other jurisdictions," though those cases are still under investigation.

Hoskins was charged with grand theft at a value of $42,723.99 within Davison County, though the total value of all alleged thefts is reported to be over $100,000.

Grand theft of under $100,000 is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

He could be charged in various other counties if enough evidence exists, though other jurisdictions have yet to file charges.

He's due to appear in a Davison County courtroom for a status hearing on Jan. 13.