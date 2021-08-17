Mitchell man charged in deadly stabbing changes plea to guilty of first-degree manslaughter

Aug. 17—A Mitchell man who was charged with first-degree murder stemming from an incident in Aug. 2020 in which he stabbed and killed a man with a knife has changed his plea.

During Tuesday's Davison County court hearing, Robert Ladenburger, 60, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison with a $50,000 fine. Initially, Ladenburger pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily harm through the use of a dangerous weapon at his first court appearance in Sept. 2020.

As part of Ladenburger's plea agreement, the State's Attorney's office agreed to a 25-year prison sentence, with no time suspended for his guilty plea of first-degree manslaughter, which is a class C felony. The remaining charges he faced, including first-degree murder that carries a maximum sentence of the death penalty, would be dismissed under the plea agreement.

Judge Chris Giles said the court agreed to accept the plea agreement, and Ladenburger is scheduled for sentencing at 1 p.m. Oct. 5. Ladenburger, who appeared in court on Tuesday, is being represented by attorneys Zach Flood and Chris Nipe, who made the case that Ladenburger "caused the death" of Bahm "without the design to affect the death with a dangerous weapon."

"Even though the court agreed not to have much discretion for sentencing by accepting the plea agreement, I am still going to order a pre-sentence report," Giles said. "That will give the court the opportunity to take into account and hear from the victim's family with information they want to provide."

The deadly stabbing that Ladenburger pleaded guilty to caused the death of Rodney Bahm, who was 56-years-old at the time he was stabbed to death on Aug. 28 in a Mitchell apartment building. During Tuesday's hearing, more details were revealed in the deadly stabbing incident, as attorney Nipe said Ladenburger "went to the residence of Rodney Bahm to collect clothing for a friend," which resulted in an altercation that turned deadly.

"An altercation occurred that did not have the design to affect the death of Rodney Bahm. He did have in his possession a dangerous weapon, which was a knife, that caused the death of Rodney Bahm," Nipe said.

According to court documents, the Mitchell Police Division received a call at about 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 28 about a man banging on doors inside the 201 W. Second Ave. apartment building. When officers arrived at the apartment building, large amounts of blood were formed in a trail from the building to the front doors of Mitchell Department of Public Safety. Officers then found Bahm seriously injured and covered in blood from what appeared to be "stab and slash wounds" in front of the Public Safety building.

When authorities located a seriously injured Bahm next to the Public Safety building, he was taken to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died the following day on Aug. 29.

Upon further investigation immediately following the stabbing, Ladenburger became a suspect and a search warrant was executed on his 1001 S. Burr St. residence, where authorities found a large "machete-type knife" with blood on it. According to the police report, blood was also found on Ladenburger's vehicle parked outside of his residence, along with a pair of socks, pants and a T-shirt, ultimately leading to his arrest on Aug. 28.

Following Tuesday's hearing at the Davison County Public Safety Center, some friends and family members of Bahm's who were in attendance left the courtroom in tears. Ladenburger has been in custody at the Davison County Jail since he was arrested for the stabbing roughly a year ago, which is where remains until his Oct. 5 sentencing.