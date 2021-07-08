Mitchell man charged with eighth DUI since 1999, blew four times the legal limit

Jul. 8—A Mitchell man has been charged with his eighth DUI since 1999 after blowing over four times the legal limit following a May arrest.

Richard Jimerson, 50, of Mitchell, was stopped by police on May 3 after making "no attempt to stop" for a red light, according to court documents.

An arrest affidavit alleges that Jimerson "staggered as he exited the vehicle, smelled of intoxicating beverages" and had "thick speech." Authorities claim his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and that he had admitted to drinking that night.

A search of the vehicle found "several open and unopened intoxicating beverages," and his license showed suspended. Jimerson allegedly refused to complete any roadside sobriety tests or to voluntarily submit a blood sample for testing.

Jimerson was transported to the Davison County Jail, where the affidavit says a portable breath test read 0.321% — over four times the legal driving limit. A search warrant was obtained to collect his blood for chemical testing, but Jimerson is alleged to have refused to submit.

Since 1999, Jimerson has been convicted for driving under the influence seven times, including twice in Davison County, twice in Pennington County, once in McCook County and twice in western New York.

South Dakota law only considers DUI convictions in the prior ten years when setting penalties for subsequent convictions.

Jimerson was charged with DUI fourth offense, driving with a suspended license, having open alcoholic beverages in a vehicle, resisting an officer and more.

His most serious charge, a fourth DUI offense, is a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in a penitentiary, a $10,000 fine or both.

Jimerson recently pleaded not guilty on all counts. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 28.