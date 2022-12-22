Mitchell man charged with killing, dismembering father he believed was a 'robot'

A Mitchell man faces a slew of charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse, after his father was found dead in the front of the home the two men shared.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Shawn Hays, 53, told police he shot, mutilated and partially dismembered Rodney E. Hays, 73. Shawn allegedly stated he believed Rodney was a robot posing as his real father.

On Tuesday, Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a request for a welfare check on Rodney, with the caller expressing concern after Shawn told them he shot and mutilated a robot who looked like his father.

As police arrived, Shawn hastily tried to leave the property in a silver Chevrolet pickup but was quickly stopped. When he was asked to exit the truck, police reported Shawn refused, and his demeanor was described as combative and very agitated. At that time, police noticed a shotgun laying in the seat next to him. According to the sheriff's office, while one deputy spoke with Shawn as a distraction, another deputy grabbed the firearm. Following a brief struggle, Shawn was removed from the vehicle and placed into handcuffs while police went in search of his father.

Rodney was found dead in front of their home, appearing to have gunshot wounds to his head and chest. An autopsy is pending.

Shawn is later quoted in the affidavit as telling investigators, “It’s a robot that looks like a human...laying over there. I had to shoot at it to destroy it."

A search warrant was granted to investigate the crime scene where detectives with the Lawrence CountySheriff’s Department, assisted by an Indiana State Police Crime Scene Technician, processed evidence. Police reported it appeared attempts were made to destroy physical evidence.

Shawn has been charged with nine felonies, including murder, aggravated battery, reckless homicide, domestic battery, battery, abuse of a corpse, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, pointing a loaded firearm and obstruction of justice, as well as a misdemeanor of resisting law enforcement. He is in custody at the Lawrence County Jail. The investigation is active.

