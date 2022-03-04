Mitchell man charged with rape after sexual assault kit confirms victim's story

Mar. 3—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man is facing rape charges after a sexual assault kit confirmed a victim's allegations.

William Carpenter, 43, of Mitchell, is facing one count of second-degree rape, defined by law as rape committed through the use of force, coercion or threats.

The Mitchell Police Division received a report of rape on Jan. 14 when a victim told authorities they had been held down by Carpenter while he continued unwanted sexual activity. The victim said eventually, they were able to "get Carpenter off."

Authorities interviewed Carpenter on Jan. 15, where he allegedly denied all sexual activity with the victim. After giving consent, police took a DNA swab of Carpenter for comparison purposes.

Carpenter's DNA swab was compared to the results of a sexual assault kit used on the victim. The results confirmed the victim's story.

On March 1, Carpenter was again interviewed by authorities. An arrest affidavit says he refused to make any admissions to police, and would "only admit to what the sexual assault kit would prove."

He was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree rape, a Class 1 felony.

Carpenter was supposed to appear before a Davison County judge on March 2, but that appearance was delayed for an unspecified reason. That date has yet to be rescheduled.

If convicted, Carpenter could be sentenced to spend up to 50 years in prison and pay a $50,000 fine.