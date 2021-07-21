Mitchell man charged in recent shooting, robbery incident pleads not guilty

Jul. 21—A Mitchell man who allegedly shot and wounded one and held a woman at gunpoint during a recent robbery pleaded not guilty Tuesday to all of the charges he's facing from the incident.

Ransom White Lance, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance. White Lance faces a maximum sentence of 85 years in prison if found guilty on all charges.

White Lance was arrested on June 27 after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim near the 200 block of North Edmunds Street near the Whittier Loft apartments during an attempted robbery.

According to a police affidavit, officers responded to an assault around midnight that involved a victim who had been shot near their home on the 200 block of North Edmunds Street. Upon officers arriving, a witness told authorities that White Lance had "kicked the door" in and entered the residence with a shotgun. White Lance allegedly held the gun to the head of a witness, who was not named in court documents. The witness was described as a secondary person separate from the person who was later shot.

White Lance then demanded the witness to give him a phone and had her place items into a backpack while holding the witness at gunpoint, according to the affidavit. White Lance escorted the witness, who was being held at gunpoint, from the house. Then, the victim arrived home from work.

After officers searched for White Lance for about an hour after the shooting occurred, they located White Lance inside his residence on 112 N. Rowley St. in Mitchell. After authorities executed a search on White Lance's residence, one discharged 12-gauge shotgun round was found. White Lance also allegedly stole between $500 to $1,000 worth of items from the witness involved in the incident. Officers also found methamphetamine during the search.