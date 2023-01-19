Mitchell man facing 32 years in prison for stealing two vehicles, firearms and possessing child porn

Jan. 18—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who stole multiple vehicles, firearms and was found with child pornography on his cell phone changed his plea Tuesday.

Xzaviyon Drapeau, 18, pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft, possessing, manufacturing and distributing child pornography and criminal entry into a motor vehicle. He is facing 32 years in prison for the felony charges he pleaded guilty to during Davison County felony court proceedings.

Deputy Davison County State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe said the investigation into Drapeau began after multiple vehicles were stolen in Mitchell. O'Keefe said during Tuesday's hearing that Drapeau stole a Ford Fusion and GMC Sierra truck in Mitchell and was later found in Fort Thompson.

According to an arrest affidavit, Drapeau gave authorities permission to access his cell phone while being questioned about a recent series of vehicle burglaries and stolen firearms.

Investigators discovered a pair of videos of Drapeau "holding a lever action rifle" and a Glock handgun that resembled stolen firearms that were recently reported to the Mitchell Police Department, an affidavit says.

As authorities searched Drapeau's cell phone, O'Keefe said authorities discovered pictures of a female who was 14 at the time, resulting in the child pornography charge. The child pornography charge is a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

While being questioned by authorities, Drapeau admitted that he stole the handgun from a truck in Mitchell. Drapeau helped officers locate the stolen rifle left outside, but the handgun was not found where he indicated he left it.

Drapeau is scheduled to be sentenced on Mar. 28.