Mitchell man facing 40 years in federal prison for allegedly receiving, distributing child porn

Jun. 26—SIOUX FALLS — A Mitchell man is could spend as many as four decades in a federal prison after he allegedly received and distributed child pornography in South Dakota.

Justin Brende, 42, of Mitchell, was indicted of the charge by a federal grand jury on June 14.

The indictment alleges that between Nov. 1, 2020, and Oct. 3, 2021, Brende knowingly received and distributed, as well as attempted to receive and distribute, child pornography.

The method of receipt and distribution, though not specified in a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, involved interstate transportation via mail or electronic means.

The case continues to be investigated by the Mitchell Police Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

After his indictment, Brende appeared in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls on June 16, where he entered a not guilty plea to U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica Duffy.

If convicted, Brende could be sentenced to serve up to 40 years in prison, spend life in supervised release, pay fines of up to $250,000 and pay a special assessment of $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

A trial date has been set for Aug. 23. Until then, Brende will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.