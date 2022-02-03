Mitchell man gets 3 years added to sentence after he escaped jail due to 'bad eyesight,' fear of COVID

Feb. 2—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who was on the run after failing to return to the Davison County jail on Nov. 10 to begin his prison sentence will serve and additional three years now that he has been captured.

After authorities captured David Stock, 57, in January, he was sent to prison to begin his five-year sentence that stemmed from a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. On Tuesday, Stock was transported back to the Davison County jail to appear in court for his escape attempt, which is also a Class 5 felony.

On Nov. 9, Stock was granted a five-hour furlough after being sentenced to five years in prison, which Judge Chris Giles said was a decision that allowed Stock to get his belongings and living quarters in order before beginning his prison stint. Stock on Tuesday explained why he made the decision to not return to jail within the time frame outlined in the furlough, pointing to his "bad eyesight" and fears of COVID-19 as main factors that led him to go on the run.

"I apologize. To be honest with you, I'm scared to go to the pen. With my bad eyesight and COVID-19, I feel like I'm very vulnerable there," Stock said Tuesday, while dawning orange prison attire.

For the second-degree escape as a prisoner charge, Stock was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended, increasing his prison time to eight years with both charges combined.

Prior to handing down the sentence for the escape attempt, Judge Chris Giles said the brief furlough he granted was an opportunity that Stock burned.

"I felt sorry for you ... I elected to give you an opportunity, and you burned it," Giles said to Stock. "I was very disappointed in your actions."

Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe, the lead prosecutor in Stock's latest charge, pushed for a maximum five-year sentence for the escape attempt.

O'Keefe pointed to Stock's lengthy criminal history as another reason he was pushing for the maximum sentence in connection to the escape attempt.

After failing to return to jail within the time span of the furlough, Stock was on the run for about a month until authorities caught him on Dec. 7. According to officials with the Davison County Sheriff's Office, a local resident helped authorities locate Stock while he was fleeing.