Mitchell man gets five years for grand theft after stealing ATVs, lawn mower from local businesses

Jun. 16—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who stole several ATVs and a lawn mower from two local businesses as part of an organized theft ring has been sentenced to serve five years in prison.

During a June 7 sentencing hearing, Michael Hoskins, 51, apologized for stealing a pair of ATVs from Cabela's and Runnings in Mitchell, calling it a move that was "very stupid" and offered to pay $500 before he begins his five-year prison sentence. The value of the items Hoskins admitted to stealing in late December and early January hovered above $42,000, according to police reports.

"I'm very sorry for what I've done. I did something very stupid. I'm trying to make things right, and I've got $500 to give out right now," he said at the hearing.

For the ATV and lawn mower theft, Hoskins was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years suspended for grand theft in the amount of more than $5,000 and less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe said Hoskins was part of a group that was stealing items around the surrounding area when he committed the theft of the ATVs and lawn mower.

"He was part of a group that was doing this and then sending the stolen items to different states for profit," O'Keefe said during Hoskins' June 7 sentencing hearing.

to an arrest affidavit, officers received a report from Cabela's on Dec. 27 of a stolen ATV that was valued at $5,400.

Roughly a week later, officers located the stolen ATV in the back of a truck parked outside of a Mitchell hotel room that was rented by Hoskins.

Hoskins told officers the pickup belonged to a family member and shut his hotel room door when officers asked for his identification. Several days later, authorities executed a search with the help of a CrimeStoppers tip on a storage unit Hoskins was renting and uncovered a riding lawn mower and John Deere Gator. An additional tip from CrimeStoppers came in at that time alleging Hoskins had stolen another ATV from Runnings, claiming it was parked in front of an apartment complex.

After locating the items, officers arrested Hoskins in early January at a Mitchell hotel. Hoskins said he was battling with substance addiction at the time.

Judge Chris Giles said to Hoskins at the June 7 sentencing hearing that his decision to turn to stealing to fuel his addiction issues "crosses a line" that played a major factor in imposing a prison sentence.

Hoskins received credit for serving 92 days in Davison County jail following his arrest.