Mitchell man identified as victim in fatal crash

Dec. 5—MITCHELL — A 63-year-old Mitchell man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Mitchell.

Harlan Miller was pronounced dead at the scene following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 37, about 1 mile south of Mitchell. The crash occurred at about 2:10 p.m., according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Officials say the 2010 Ford Fusion Miller was driving was stopped or nearly stopped in the southbound land on the highway, where a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Todd Hohn, 57, of Mitchell, was southbound at the same time.

The Silverado struck the Fusion and both vehicles ended up in opposing ditches. Hohn was uninjured and authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt. A passenger in the Fusion, Kenneth Miller, 72, of Parker, sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.

