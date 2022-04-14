Mitchell man who 'nearly struck' officers with vehicle after being awoken faces marijuana, assault charges

Apr. 14—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who allegedly swung at officers while intoxicated and nearly struck them with his vehicle after being awoken pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a handful of charges that resulted from the incident.

Paul Wegner, 19, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty during Tuesday's Davison County felony court proceedings to unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug (schedules III or IV), simple assault against a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, underage consumption of alcohol, illegal parking, possession of marijuana and a first offense driving while intoxicated charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had "left the roadway" on Mar. 9 and found Wegner passed out in the driver's seat while the vehicle was still in drive mode lodged against a curb.

When officers attempted to put the vehicle in park with a passed out Wegner in the driver's seat, he suddenly awoke and "would not use the brakes," the arrest affidavit says. Wegner "nearly struck" the officers who attempted to put the vehicle in park.

After Wegner's vehicle was eventually parked, officers removed him from the vehicle and attempted to handcuff Wegner. According to the affidavit, Wegner refused to comply and allegedly swung at an officer with a closed fist, resulting in officers tackling Wegner. Officers then deployed a taser on Wegner, which allowed them to handcuff him on the ground, the affidavit says.

During a vehicle search, officers uncovered several pipes with marijuana residue on them, a bong, cannabis grinders and multiple containers of raw marijuana.

If convicted of all charges, Wegner could face up to 32 years in prison. For his assault charges that resulted from the incident, he was charged with assault on a law officer, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, and resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

For the marijuana-related items found in Wegner's vehicle, he was charged with possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail, and ingestion of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

While being booked at the Davison County jail following his arrest, a breathalyzer test revealed Wegner had an alcohol level of .046.