Mitchell man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography after cyber tip prompts investigation

Nov. 21—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who was found in possession of an image showing a nude child pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of child pornography.

During Tuesday's Davison County felony court proceedings, Cameron Johnson, 29, of Mitchell, entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of child pornography, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Johnson became the subject of an investigation over a year ago after a cyber tipster reported to authorities that Johnson possessed and distributed child pornography online, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police reports say Johnson sent a nude image to the cyber tipster of what appeared to be a 4 or 5-year-old victim.

Authorities tracked the account that sent the child pornography images online, which traced to Johnson's IP address and a mobile device, according to an arrest affidavit.

The phone number and email address associated with the account that sent the nude image of a child also traced back to Johnson's email and mobile phone.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2024.