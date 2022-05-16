Mitchell man sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon

May 16—RAPID CITY — A Mitchell man will spend the next year-and-a-half in federal prison after he was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm.

Mason Means, 23, was sentenced Thursday, May 12, to serve 18 months in federal prison plus three years of supervised release as a result of the conviction. He was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken to pay a special assessment in the amount of $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The charge stems from a March 2021 interaction with police in Pine Ridge, where Means, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was found to be in possession of a Cobra CA-380, .380 caliber, semi-automatic pistol.

His felon status derives from a March 2019 conviction in which Means was found guilty of unauthorized ingestion of methamphetamine in Pennington County. A four-year prison sentence was suspended, but was placed on probation until March 2023. His conviction on the federal level could result in the imposition of his original prison sentence.

In the federal case, Means was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 21, 2021, and pleaded guilty on December 3, 2021.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

