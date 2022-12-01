Mitchell man sentenced to five years in prison for 'disturbing' stabbing of disabled victim

Nov. 30—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who stabbed a disabled victim was sentenced to serve time in prison for the incident that state prosecutors called a "disturbing act of violence."

Joshua Juhnke, 29, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve five years in prison for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. Judge Chris Giles suspended seven years of a 12-year prison sentence during Juhnke's sentencing hearing on Nov. 22.

"It was a disturbing and senseless act of violence," Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe said of the stabbing that occurred May 27.

According to an arrest affidavit, Juhnke walked into the victim's apartment with a knife and used it to stab the victim five times. Police reports stated the victim had a disability.

Officers located the victim in the hallway with multiple stab wounds upon responding to the incident. Video surveillance footage from the apartment complex showed Juhnke walk into the victim's apartment with a knife and later exited with the victim, who was bleeding, the affidavit says.

While officers were speaking with neighbors near the apartment where the stabbing took place, they encountered Juhnke, who had "blood on his arms, legs, feet and face," according to the affidavit. In an interview with police, Juhnke said he was "not sure why" he stabbed the victim multiple times.

According to Juhnke's attorney, Zach Flood, Juhnke also has a disability. Flood said attempts were made to arrange housing for Juhnke, which could have been factored into his sentencing. However, Flood said Juhnke was abruptly denied the housing arrangement.

Leading up to the sentencing hearing, Juhnke had been terminated from a drug and alcohol treatment program, which Judge Giles found concerning. Giles indicated Juhnke was dealing with alcohol and drug use.

"I don't think he is supervisable," Giles said of Juhnke.