Mitchell man serving prison time for role in drive-by shooting denied sentence reduction

Jan. 31—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man in the midst of serving a seven-year prison sentence for his role in a drive-by shooting was denied his request to reduce his sentence.

After serving over two years in prison for aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily injury, Isaac Chytka, 27, sought to reduce the remaining prison time he's serving by requesting an earlier parole eligibility date. Chytka, the wheelman in the shooting, was seeking to move his 2025 parole eligibility to March.

According to the investigation reports, Chytka drove a vehicle accompanied by Johnathon Velazquez, 20, of Mitchell, with the intent to locate the victim, who authorities identified as Skylar Battest. After spotting Battest in the early morning on Aug. 11, Chytka pursued Battest's vehicle to put Velazquez in a position to shoot 13 rounds at Battest. Despite being shot at multiple times, Battest was not hit and avoided injury. Velazquez was sentenced in 2022 to serve 12 years in prison for his role as the "trigger man" in the shooting.

Prosecuting attorneys concluded Chytka and Velazquez committed the drive-by shooting in retaliation for a separate investigation into their friend's death. Assistant Attorney General Douglas Barnett, the lead prosecuting attorney, characterized Chytka and Velazquez's motive as an "unfounded assumption" that Battest had committed wrongdoing in a separate investigation. Barnett did not disclose any further details of the investigation that prompted Chytka and Velazquez.

During Tuesday's hearing at the Davison County Public Safety Center in Mitchell, prosecuting attorneys called on Battest to testify. Battest, who was baffled at Chytka's request, urged against an early release from the state penitentiary.

The Aug. 11, 2021 shooting that left a series of bullet holes in Battest's vehicle has caused his family to worry for his safety on a daily basis, Battest said.

"This was serious. It's so serious we had to wrap our house with cameras," Battest said. "They are lucky nobody got killed."

Gene Battest, Skylar's father, also testified Tuesday and reiterated his concerns for his son's safety since the shooting occurred.

Chytka's attorney, Doug Dailey, pointed to the "model behavior" Chytka has demonstrated since being incarcerated in 2022 as a factor for consideration in reducing his prison sentence. As part of the plea agreement Chytka made with prosecutors, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison with eight years suspended. The sentence also came with a 2025 parole eligibility date, contingent on good behavior.

Judge Chris Giles recognized Chytka's good behavior in the state penitentiary but noted it was expected of Chytka upon being sentenced.

Chytka expressed remorse to the Battest family for his role in the assault and said he was "grateful nobody got hurt" from the shooting.