Mitchell man who shot at officers, wounded two victims pleads guilty to two charges

Sam Fosness, The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
·2 min read

Apr. 27—A Mitchell man who shot and wounded two people and fired multiple rounds at police officers in late December pleaded guilty on Tuesday, April 27, to two charges that stemmed from the incident.

Connor Hoy, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon and one count of aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily injury with a dangerous weapon. As part of Hoy's plea agreement, the remaining 12 charges he's facing will dismissed.

For the aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon charge, which is the most severe charge he's facing, it carries a maximum punishment of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The remaining aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon charge that he pleaded guilty to is punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. Judge Chris Giles is presiding over the case.

The charges stem from a Dec. 20, 2020 incident that began near the 700 block of South Rowley Street in Mitchell, where police say he shot two victims with a shotgun and fired multiple rounds at officers before he fled the scene with his vehicle.

According to court documents, Hoy entered his vehicle and fled the scene, resulting in a pursuit. Witnesses involved in the incident reported Hoy was intoxicated when he obtained a handgun inside the residence. The female witness told authorities she felt bullets that Hoy fired "whiz by her head" inside the residence.

Shortly after, Hoy left the residence and obtained a shotgun from his vehicle. According to police reports, a friend of Hoy's arrived at the residence near South Rowley Street. When Hoy's friend arrived, witnesses said Hoy shot the male victim in the lower abdomen, causing him to collapse on the street.

As the male victim was lying wounded on the street, a female approached the wounded victim but was shot in the leg by Hoy, according to court documents. The two victims who sustained gunshot wounds suffered serious injuries but survived the incident.

Once officers arrived at the scene, Hoy fled in his vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit outside of the city limits and into rural Davison County. As officers were pursuing Hoy, he came to a stop and exited his vehicle to fire multiple rounds at the authorities inside their patrol vehicles. No law enforcement officers were wounded or injured in the incident.

A grand jury indicted Hoy on Jan. 4, court documents show. Hoy's next court appearance is scheduled for June 8. Giles ordered a pre-sentence report prior to the upcoming court appearance.

Recommended Stories

  • YouTuber Jeff Wittek says David Dobrik stunt ‘made me resent him’

    ‘It made me resent him, it made me resent seeing his face’

  • This is one of Marvel’s most exciting upcoming movies, and no one’s even talking about it

    Halfway through The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s finale, I realized that Marvel's new Captain America story is fantastic, one that shouldn’t be categorized as "optional" watching. That’s Marvel’s mantra for the Disney+ shows. They’re great stories to tell and Marvel will make them as spectacular as possible, but they’re not mandatory watching to understand the MCU's movies. People who don’t have access to Disney+ should still enjoy Marvel's theatrical releases without seeing any of the TV series. This wasn’t a problem before because Marvel didn’t have Disney's streaming service to integrate into its rich cinematic universe. Falcon is something else. I said the other day that the show is a must-see title in my book, and you should watch it before any future MCU title that has Anthony Mackie’s Captain America in it. I realized later that’s not enough, and I was about to tell you that Falcon and the Winter Soldier practically forces Marvel to make a Captain America 4. It’s what the Cap deserves after the massive character development in the TV show. But the rumors beat me to it: Marvel is already developing the fourth Captain America installment. Anthony Mackie's involvement is yet to be confirmed, but Captain America 4 is the Sam Wilson movie Marvel has to make, considering the fantastic success of the TV show, as well as all the issues the series tackles. Falcon gives us a great origin story for a different Captain America, one who deserves praise and attention. Unlike Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Sam never got real superpowers. And unlike Steve, Sam had more difficulties to overcome. The show does a great job explaining why Sam refused the role at first, making the audience realize that Steve never stopped to consider what it would mean for a black man to accept this particular job. Having Mackie play Captain America only in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and in a future Avengers crossover might not be enough for the story Marvel started to tell. The character deserves a standalone movie, which would certify the changing of the guard to a broader audience. We might miss Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers, but this is the Cap that will help lead the Avengers next. Even if there's a sequel TV show planned for Falcon, Marvel would be doing the character a great disservice by not giving him a full movie. Marvel hired Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson to write the script for Captain America 4. Spellman was The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner and head writer, while Musson penned episode 5 of the series, which is easily one of the show's highlights. That’s all The Hollywood Reporter gave us. We have no idea who will direct — Falcon’s director Kari Skogland would easily be a favorite. And we have no idea which characters from the series will return. Mackie seems like a given, of course. He is the new Captain America. The fact that Spellman and Musson will write the film appears to indicate that we're looking at a Sam Wilson story. Plenty of other characters from the series could return as well, especially considering how the TV series ended. You could say that Bucky (Sebastian Stan) finally became a true Avenger. We've been calling him an Avenger since Civil War, but we only got to see him "avenging" in battle scenes in Infinity War and Endgame. His recovery/redemption journey isn’t entirely done, but the TV show finally allowed us to see who Bucky can be now that he’s no longer a mind-controlled, cold-blooded assassin. We then have a variety of villains who we want to see more of. Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) could always be potential Captain America 4 characters. And there’s Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), of course — but don’t call her Val. Then again, whatever Captain America 4 is supposed to be about, it has to have a bigger scope than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It has to be part of the overarching MCU Phase 4 story that we haven’t even started to explore. The multiverse is coming and so are a slew of brand new superheroes, so there are many new adventures to expect. On the same note, we have no idea when Captain America 4 will be ready for theaters. Marvel’s calendar is busy through 2023, although there is one mysterious slot in Marvel’s lineup on October 7th, 2022 when a title will debut that’s yet to be announced — here’s what the MCU Phase 4 movie schedule looks like. Ultimately, it doesn't matter when Captain America 4 launches or what it is about, as long as it's a Sam Wilson story. And I'm saying this knowing that other rumors say Chris Evans might return to play some version of Steve Rogers/Cap. Given all the above, I will say that I would love to see a different Cap vs. Cap battle than the one we had in Endgame. What if Mackie's Cap has to face off against a Steve Rogers from the multiverse in the not too distant future? People are so excited about upcoming Marvel movies like the new Spider-Man, Eternals, Dr. Strange, and Black Widow flicks that no one is really talking about Captain America 4. Mark my words, though — it's going to be one of the most epic Marvel movies that come out over the next few years.

  • Saudi crown prince defends austerity steps, social loosening

    Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman laid out a vigorous defense of his domestic policies and the thinking behind his push to transform Saudi Arabia economically and socially during a wide-ranging interview broadcast across Saudi television channels late Tuesday. In the lengthy interview that stretched past midnight, the crown prince also expressed hopes for good relations with rival Iran and said that Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration in Washington were in agreement on most issues of mutual concern.

  • What did BTS' livestream reveal? Sizzling, melting butter and a possible summer hit

    Fans say BTS' upcoming single, "Butter," will be the song of the summer. It'll be the K-pop group's second track recorded in English rather than Korean.

  • Trump angrily reviews the 2021 Oscars

    Former President Donald Trump is once again mad about the Oscars — and not just for the reasons you might think. On Tuesday, Trump released a statement complaining about Sunday's Academy Awards, and he seemed surprisingly hung up on the show being referred to as the Oscars. "What used to be called The Academy Awards" now is "called the 'Oscars' — a far less important and elegant name," he wrote. While producers in 2013 re-branded the awards ceremony as just the Oscars in advertising, the two terms are still used interchangeably, and the Academy's official website referenced this year's show as the "93rd Academy Awards." The ceremony is also often called the Academy Awards during the telecast, and the "Oscar" nickname itself dates back to the 1930s. Trump, who has long offered his negative reviews of the Oscars including while in office, also gleefully pointed out the show's ratings plummeted to an all-time low this year while demanding the Academy "go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don't be so politically correct and boring, and do it right." Fifteen years ago would be the 2006 Oscars, so perhaps he's just a big fan of Crash. Either way, after an Oscars that did draw heavy criticism all around for its disastrous ending, one of Trump's top complaints apparently being the actual name of the ceremony was certainly an unexpected take. Still, he certainly wasn't the first person to slam this year's show as being a bit "boring," and he offered at least one reasonably popular take: "ALSO, BRING BACK A GREAT HOST." Trump, though, may have a particular person in mind. "The Academy Awards last night were absolutely terrible — boring, ugly sets, everything," Trump said back in 2015. "I have the perfect host for next year: me." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionDemocrats face a stark choice on redistrictingNew York Post claim about Kamala Harris quickly debunked

  • Republicans support the GOP more than Trump for the first time in 2 years, a new poll shows

    Trump's support among Republican voters has been remarkable strong for years, but a new poll suggests it could be waning.

  • Two US diplomatic staff killed in India Covid outbreak, report says

    Country continues to grapple with devastating second wave

  • '13 Going on 30' star Judy Greer says that fans called her 'awful' because they assumed she was like her sneaky character

    The actress, who starred as Jenna Rink's best friend named Lucy Wyman, opened up to Insider about fans not being able to separate her from her role.

  • Joe Rogan tells his massive audience that healthy young people shouldn't get vaccinated

    Joe Rogan, the host of one of the most popular podcasts in the world, is facing criticism after claiming that healthy young people shouldn't "worry about" getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The Joe Rogan Experience host made his comments encouraging young listeners not to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they're "healthy" during a recent episode of his show, as Media Matters for America reported. "If you're like 21 years old and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated,' I go, 'No,'" Rogan said. "Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? ... If you're a healthy person and you're exercising all the time and you're young and you're eating well, I don't think you need to worry about this." Health experts, in fact, have been urging adults of all ages to get vaccinated against COVID-19 regardless of whether they're in a high-risk group so that the United States can achieve herd immunity and end the pandemic. The CDC has noted that data suggests fully vaccinated people largely "do not carry the virus," meaning those at lower risk would be helping protect others from COVID-19 by getting a vaccine. With that in mind, Rogan drew heavy criticism for his comments, with some directing their anger at Spotify, where his show is an exclusive. In 2020, The Joe Rogan Experience was the service's most popular podcast. These weren't Rogan's first comments about the pandemic to stir up controversy, though, as he previously said that wearing masks "is for bitches." Rogan's guest at the time, comedian Bill Burr, pushed back. "I'm not gonna sit here with no medical degree listening to you with no medical degree, with an American flag behind you smoking a cigar, acting like we know what's up better than the CDC," Burr shot back. Spotify’s Joe Rogan encourages "healthy" young people not to get a coronavirus vaccine. His show is Spotify's most popular podcast. “If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no.” pic.twitter.com/5dX98xUaHS — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) April 27, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionDemocrats face a stark choice on redistrictingNew York Post claim about Kamala Harris quickly debunked

  • Largest firefighting plane may be sold for COVID-19 response

    As Western states prepare for this year’s wildfire season, the world’s largest firefighting plane has been grounded and could be converted to help fight against another crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic. After investing tens of millions into upgrading the Global SuperTanker and its technology, the revenue coming mostly from contracts with the U.S. government and California did not produce enough profit for the company to continue the funding the tanker, said Roger Miller, managing director at Alterna Capital Partners LLC, the investment company that owns the plane. Alterna's decision to ground the SuperTanker was made on April 19, according to the firm, which had funded the plane’s operations and upgrades since 2016.

  • Justin Bieber is being accused of cultural appropriation (again) after he debuted a new hairstyle resembling dreadlocks

    The "Peaches" singer faced the same accusations when he wore dreadlocks, a hairstyle with cultural significance for Black people, back in 2016.

  • Five things to know about Apple's iOS update

    New update includes new privacy features, emojis and a way of turning on an iPhone with a mask on.

  • A US Navy ship fired warning shots after Iranian fast-attack boats got too close in the Persian Gulf

    A US ship fired warning shots after the fast-attack boats ignored radioed warnings and continued maneuvering near US forces at close range.

  • The MIT study that said social distancing does little to stop COVID-19 indoors didn't look at the main way the virus spreads

    The MIT study didn't examine if social distancing stopped coronavirus spreading by large droplets from coughs, or via surfaces.

  • ‘Suspicious’ man offered student ride in a van — then took her elsewhere, Auburn says

    Students are being asked to remain vigilant.

  • Stephen Curry explained how Steve Kerr won him over after replacing a beloved coach

    Stephen Curry was initially skeptical of Steve Kerr replacing Mark Jackson, but was won over by his new head coach's "humility."

  • Fox News argues its hosts didn't need to fact-check election conspiracy theories from Trump's lawyers in response to Smartmatic defamation suit

    Election conspiracy theories have led to a tangle of legal fallout for right-wing media organizations.

  • Prince Andrew told to abandon secretive trust fund

    The Duke of York was forced to abandon a secretive company set up with a disgraced former Coutts banker after being advised that such financial structures were “not appropriate” for members of the Royal family, The Telegraph understands. The company was incorporated last summer to act as a trust fund for Prince Andrew’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, sources claimed. It was structured as an unlimited company, meaning it would not be required to file accounts with Companies House and could avoid disclosing its profits or income. But the Duke was advised that while such ventures are fairly standard for ultra high net worth individuals, they were not appropriate for a member of the Royal family. As such, the company was abandoned and has never been used. Named Lincelles, after the 18th-century battle against the French in which the British were commanded by the Duke of York, it was set up last June by one of the Duke’s financial advisers. Prince Andrew controlled 75 per cent of the business through his Urramoor Trust. Harry Keogh, another friend and adviser who was the subject of a sexual harassment probe at Coutts, was listed as a fellow controller. The company was incorporated in the same month that the Duke and Duchess of York put their luxury Swiss ski chalet on the market for £17.3million. The couple are being sued by previous owner, Isabelle de Rouvre, who alleges that the Yorks owe her £6.7million from when they bought it for around £18million in 2014. A source close to the Duke insisted that the chalet, which remains on the market, had no connection to Lincelles. Mr Keogh, a former managing director at Coutts, the Queen's bank, resigned in March 2018 after he was accused of touching a female colleague inappropriately and boasting about his sexual exploits.

  • Buttigieg on new job as transportation secretary: 'It's driving me nuts to be behind a desk so much'

    “I love my job, and being able to work on things that are this important … is an incredible opportunity,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Yahoo News.

  • Thai Princess Shuts Down Koh Samui Beach For Private Vacation as COVID Surges

    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty ImagesIt’s a lovely time of year in Thailand, and Princess Sirivannavari, daughter of the unpredictable King Maha Vajiralongkorn, is determined to enjoy it.With less than impeccable timing, Sirivannavari has decided it’s time for a diving vacation.King of Thailand Allegedly Ruling His Nation From German Ski Resort With a Retinue of ConcubinesHer alleged jaunt to the island paradise of Koh Samui comes as the country reels under a virulent third wave of the coronavirus, a disastrous vaccine rollout marred by cronyism, a complete shutdown of the pivotal international tourist trade, and a political crisis that has resulted in a jailed anti-monarchy and pro-democracy campaigner being desperately ill after a 42-day hunger strike.Most of the kingdom is tightening travel restrictions and imposing quarantine requirements, but Sirivannavari has been gaily sharing images from the holiday on her private Instagram account, which have been published by subscription newsletter Secret Siam.Secret Siam, which has become a go-to source for those interested in the day to day abuses of power by Thailand’s elite, is authored by Andrew MacGregor Marshall, a former Reuters bureau chief in Bangkok, who is free to quote his Thai sources without fear of the country’s draconian censorship laws as he no longer lives in Asia.MacGregor Marshall says that orange flags bearing Sirivannavari’s royal crest have been raised around the island and that there is a heavy security presence with five naval vessels anchored off local beauty spot Crystal Bay. Sail Rock, between Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, widely regarded as the best dive site in the Gulf of Thailand, has been completely closed to all other boats, with local diving companies told to stay away during her trip.MacGregor Marshall suggests that Sirivannavari’s holiday may be to celebrate the publication of her latest book, The Princess’ Dog Diary 2, about her beloved Yorkshire terrier Perfume, which was launched at the Mandarin Oriental on April 17.The behavior is wearyingly familiar to observers of the corrupt Thai royal family: a trip to Phuket and surrounding islands with a large entourage of high-society friends at New Year in 2020 caused chaos with fishing boats, ferries, and tourist cruises banned from large swaths of the ocean.The Thai royal family does not typically respond to press inquiries but a request for comment was sent to the Thai embassy in London. In comparison with her father’s peccadilloes, Sirivannavari’s vacation habits are small beer. The king’s transgressions include bigamy, allegedly breaking his sisters’ ankles by jumping on her legs when she complained about the bigamy, maintaining a harem of 20 concubines in Germany, building up an extraordinary fleet of 38 jets and helicopters for the exclusive use of the Thai royal family, and expropriating the country’s $30 billion sovereign wealth fund for his personal use, making him the world’s richest monarch.A video leaked on the internet of a birthday party being held—in Caligula-esque style—on behalf of his dog, a white poodle named Foo Foo, gave global insight into the king’s unorthodox lifestyle. The video, which the Thai authorities have never been able to fully suppress, shows his then-wife, Princess Srirasmi, wearing a G-string and feeding cake to the dog as courtiers crawl on the floor around them. Foo Foo was also the unintended star of a 2007 reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador Ralph “Skip” Boyce. “Foo Foo was... dressed in formal evening attire complete with paw mitts, and at one point during the band’s second number, he jumped up onto the head table and began lapping from the guests’ water glasses,” Boyce wrote, according to a WikiLeaks document.Another note written by the U.S. ambassador to Thailand in 2009, Eric John, and published in the Wikileaks cable dump, stated: “Vajiralongkorn is believed to be suffering from a blood-related medical condition (varying sources claim he is either: HIV-positive; has hepatitis C; is afflicted by a rare form of ‘blood cancer’ or some combination which leads to regular blood transfusions).”The Thai authorities have never commented on the allegations.Even with the high bar of her father’s eccentricities, the princess’ high-handed insistence on ordering large areas of the sea to be closed so she can enjoy herself far from the prying eyes of commoners cannot help but mark a sharp contrast to the devastation sweeping the country. Having successfully managed the first wave of the pandemic with relatively few cases, Thailand has been hit hard by a new wave of coronavirus.There were 2,048 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and 8 deaths, local media reported.The country has stumbled badly on vaccines, with the government handing the contract for domestic production of 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a royal-owned company, Siam Bioscience, in an attempt to boost the royal family’s popularity. The results have been a predictably slow rollout of vaccines. This has not stopped the royalist Prime Minister, and leader of Thailand’s 2014 coup, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, from praising the palace and promoting royal propaganda on live TV addresses.Pushing back is dangerous: Thai police on Tuesday charged banned opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit with defaming the monarchy after he said the government had mishandled the vaccine campaign and had given an unfair advantage to the king’s company on a Facebook live stream.Juangroongruangkit is just the latest to fall afoul of strict laws preventing direct criticism of the monarch, his household, and even his pets.Last year there was a mood of open defiance and a series of student-led protests unnerved the government. Opponents of the commanding position and privilege of the Thai royal family were briefly emboldened as rallies by student protesters against the establishment grew.However, the leaders of the protests were subsequently rounded up and jailed, most notably Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak.Chiwarak has now been on a hunger strike for more than 42 days.In recent court appearances, Chiwarak has been extremely weak and used a wheelchair.When Princess Sirivannavari returns from her vacation, it is believed her attention will turn to her horses as part of her ongoing campaign to represent Thailand in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.