Mitchell man who shot at officers, wounded two victims pleads guilty to two charges
Apr. 27—A Mitchell man who shot and wounded two people and fired multiple rounds at police officers in late December pleaded guilty on Tuesday, April 27, to two charges that stemmed from the incident.
Connor Hoy, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon and one count of aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily injury with a dangerous weapon. As part of Hoy's plea agreement, the remaining 12 charges he's facing will dismissed.
For the aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon charge, which is the most severe charge he's facing, it carries a maximum punishment of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The remaining aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon charge that he pleaded guilty to is punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. Judge Chris Giles is presiding over the case.
The charges stem from a Dec. 20, 2020 incident that began near the 700 block of South Rowley Street in Mitchell, where police say he shot two victims with a shotgun and fired multiple rounds at officers before he fled the scene with his vehicle.
According to court documents, Hoy entered his vehicle and fled the scene, resulting in a pursuit. Witnesses involved in the incident reported Hoy was intoxicated when he obtained a handgun inside the residence. The female witness told authorities she felt bullets that Hoy fired "whiz by her head" inside the residence.
Shortly after, Hoy left the residence and obtained a shotgun from his vehicle. According to police reports, a friend of Hoy's arrived at the residence near South Rowley Street. When Hoy's friend arrived, witnesses said Hoy shot the male victim in the lower abdomen, causing him to collapse on the street.
As the male victim was lying wounded on the street, a female approached the wounded victim but was shot in the leg by Hoy, according to court documents. The two victims who sustained gunshot wounds suffered serious injuries but survived the incident.
Once officers arrived at the scene, Hoy fled in his vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit outside of the city limits and into rural Davison County. As officers were pursuing Hoy, he came to a stop and exited his vehicle to fire multiple rounds at the authorities inside their patrol vehicles. No law enforcement officers were wounded or injured in the incident.
A grand jury indicted Hoy on Jan. 4, court documents show. Hoy's next court appearance is scheduled for June 8. Giles ordered a pre-sentence report prior to the upcoming court appearance.