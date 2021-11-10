Mitchell man who was tased after holding loaded gun to man's head pleads not guilty

Nov. 9—A Mitchell man accused of holding a loaded gun to a suspect's head after he was allegedly assaulted pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to the string of charges that resulted from the recent incident.

Curtis Gakin, 55, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, obstructing a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. On Oct. 24, authorities say they came upon an intoxicated Gakin holding a loaded firearm to Tristan Yellow Horse's head in the 100 block of north Foster Street.

An arrest affidavit alleges Gakin refused to cooperate with police officers when they commanded him to "drop the firearm," which led officers to use a stun gun on Gakin to deescalate the incident. When officers arrived at the area where Gakin was allegedly assaulted by Yellow Horse, Gakin told authorities that Yellow Horse punched him in the face twice, resulting in bruises and blood marks on his face.

As officers began searching for Yellow Horse, they say they spotted Gakin standing over him with a loaded firearm under a tree. Gakin had allegedly threatened to kill Yellow Horse if he found him before the officers did, according to the affidavit.

After Gakin was placed into custody and brought to the Davison County Jail, authorities discovered that the firearm was loaded. However, it appeared to be jammed with one live round in the chamber and another live round in the ejection port, authorities said.

Gakin pressed charges against Yellow Horse for the assault, but Yellow Horse refused to discuss the situation with authorities, the affidavit says.

Yellow Horse was arrested and charged with simple assault due to Gakin's injuries and report of the alleged assault.

Gakin could face a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for the Class 3 felony.

Yellow Horse was charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor for the alleged assault, and could face a maximum sentence of one year in jail, along with a $2,000 fine. He's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12 for a status hearing. Yellow Horse also has an arrest warrant in Hughes County for another aggravated assault charge.