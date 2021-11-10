Mitchell man who told authorities stealing was his "thing" sentenced to probation for attempted burglary

Nov. 9—A Mitchell man who pleaded guilty to attempted second degree burglary, stemming from a recent incident in which he was caught trying to steal items from a home, avoided prison time on Tuesday.

William Huff, 24, was granted a suspended imposition during his sentencing hearing at the Davison County Public Safety Center courtroom. Officers found Huff attempting to enter homes, garages and vehicles on Aug. 20 near South Kimball Street with the goal of stealing items, according to an arrest affidavit.

After officers came upon Huff attempting to enter homes and vehicles, he admitted to authorities that he was trying to "see what he could steal." Huff told officers that he had been "stealing loose change dollar bills" out of vehicles over the past five years.

During the Aug. 20 attempted burglary incident, Huff opted to not pursue stealing items from a home after he knocked on the door and a resident answered. Authorities say Huff told the resident that he "must have had the wrong house" and left the home. Another victim reported seeing Huff trying to enter a garage.

As authorities questioned Huff following the attempted burglary, he told officers that stealing "stuff" was his "thing."

Judge Chris Giles pointed to Huff admitting to authorities that he was attempting to burglarize homes and vehicles as a major factor for granting him a suspended imposition. In addition, Huff's clean criminal record played a role in his sentencing, Giles noted. Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe recommended the court to suspend prison time due to his admittance.

Huff's suspended imposition is contingent on successfully completing two years of probation. If he violates his probation, he could face the maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the felony charge.