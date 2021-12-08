Mitchell men charged in armed robbery of local gas station plead not guilty

Sam Fosness, The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
·2 min read

Dec. 7—Two suspects who were charged for their roles in an armed robbery at a Mitchell gas station pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Mitchell 18-year-olds Geno Gehl and John Beck, pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery and aggravated assault during Tuesday's felony court proceedings at the Davison County Public Safety Center courtroom. The Mitchell men allegedly held BB guns to a clerk's head on Nov. 18 at the Easy Come & Easy Go gas station in Mitchell and demanded cash.

When authorities located the suspects and arrested them a few blocks from the gas station near Sanborn Boulevard within 10 minutes of being called to the scene, one of the suspects was carrying $554 in cash. According to court documents, Gehl told authorities he and Beck planned the robbery. The two told investigators that they intended to use the stolen money to fill up their vehicle with gas to travel to Rapid City.

Officers were able to locate the suspects with the help of descriptions from the gas station clerk, who also told authorities the direction they fled following the armed robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, Beck and Gehl were in possession of two BB guns that closely mimicked real firearm pistols. During questioning, court documents say Gehl told authorities that he "pointed the gun at the clerk" and "demanded" money from the gas station employee. Gehl also told authorities he shot two BBs from his BB gun in an attempt to rush the gas station clerk to hand over money.

Beck admitted he was the suspect who grabbed the money from the clerk. However, he told authorities during questioning that he didn't want to rob the store because it was his first time.

Beck and Gehl were both charged with first-degree robbery and aggravated assault, a Class 2 felony and Class 3 felony, respectively. If convicted, they each face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, an $80,000 fine or both.

