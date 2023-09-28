Mitchell officers use drone to find suspect who fled following traffic stop

Sep. 28—MITCHELL — Mitchell police arrested a man early Thursday morning following a vehicle pursuit that led to a crash.

Brandon Scott, 41, of Sioux Falls, has been charged with aggravated eluding, a Class 6 felony, and five misdemeanor charges, according to the Mitchell Police Department.

Officials say patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 2:11 a.m. Thursday near the 300 block of North Minnesota Street in Mitchell. An affidavit of the events says the officer attempted to pull Scott over for an improper right turn. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver sped away and a pursuit ensued. The affidavit also says the vehicle, driven by Scott, let a passenger out a short while after taking off from the traffic stop. When it drove off, the vehicle "the door caught the passenger's wrist."

The pursuit in residential areas exceeded speeds of 60 mph, so it was eventually called off due to safety concerns for the public.

Mitchell police eventually located the suspect vehicle wrecked in the area of Third Avenue and the Highway 37 bypass. The suspect, Scott, was located by using a drone following a search, and he was taken into custody without incident. Officials say contraband consisting of narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia was located.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Davison County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the arrest.

Scott has been charged with aggravated eluding, punishable upon conviction by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine; obstructing law enforcement officers; and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, which are both class 1 misdemeanors, each punishable by up to 1 year in prison and a $2,000 fine; and driving with a suspended license; improper right turn; and possession of drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle, which are all class 2 misdemeanors, which can each lead to 30 days in a county jail and a $500 fine.