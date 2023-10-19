Mitchell officers handle two-vehicle crash, domestic assault Thursday morning

Oct. 19—MITCHELL — As Mitchell police officers were responding to a vehicle crash around 8 a.m. Thursday at East Sixth Avenue and Burr Street, a report of a domestic assault prompted some multi-tasking.

According to Mitchell Police Sergeant Sawyer Gibson, the crash was caused by a driver failing to yield at a traffic stop. Gibson said drivers and occupants involved in the two-vehicle crash did not sustain serious injuries.

Ambulance services were called to the scene, but nobody involved in the crash was transported to the local hospital for medical attention.

While responding to the crash, Gibson said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Main Street for a report of a suspect allegedly assaulting a victim. Initially, Gibson said there were reports of a knife being used during the alleged assault.

After responding to the incident, Gibson said there was no indication of any knives involved in the domestic altercation.

Gibson said one arrest was made during the assault. The subject who was arrested for allegedly committing domestic violence was charged with simple assault (domestic abuse), a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The victim sustained minor injuries from the alleged assault. The identity of the subject who was arrested and charged with simple assault could not be provided due to the pending investigation of the incident.