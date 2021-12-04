Mitchell police announce second arrest in Thursday double-stabbing, one victim remains hospitalized

Dec. 3—Police have announced a second arrest in a Thursday incident in which a juvenile suspect allegedly stabbed two adult males near downtown Mitchell.

At 5:17 p.m. Thursday, authorities from the Mitchell Police Division and the Davison County Sheriff's Office responded to the 200 block of West Fourth Avenue after someone called 911 to report one man had been stabbed. Upon arrival, responders located two stabbing victims.

Through their investigation, authorities say 19-year-old Dario Cordero and a juvenile male had gone to a residence on West Fourth Avenue to confront and assault another juvenile who was involved in a separate incident.

While Cordero and the juvenile male were at the residence, the juvenile male produced a knife and stabbed two adults males, aged 20 and 28, that lived at the residence.

Both stabbing victims were transported to Avera Queen of Peace hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Chief of Police Mike Koster said one victim held for observation, while the other was released Thursday night.

Cordero was charged with aiding and abetting an aggravated assault. The charge is a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

The juvenile suspect will be handled through the juvenile justice system. His proceedings will not be public, due to his age.

One bystander commented Thursday night that ambulances were unable to access the scene due to the amount of individuals gathered in the street. Koster told the Mitchell Republic it's not unusual for ambulances to wait for officers to secure a scene before moving in, and said he was unaware of any difficulties experienced by medical staff.

Koster said Friday that authorities continue investigating the case, adding that other charges may still be filed in connection with the incident.