Mitchell Police asking for community's help on pair of vehicle burglaries involving two stolen firearms

Jun. 17—MITCHELL — The Mitchell Police Department is seeking information from the community for a pair of vehicle burglaries that occurred on June 13-14.

Police say the suspect stole a pair of firearms and laptop during the June 13-14 vehicle burglaries.

The suspect entered a vehicle around 1:30 p.m. on June 13 near 1500 E. Birch Ave. and stole a firearm. The following day on June 14, a suspect entered another vehicle in the same area near 1500 E. Birch Ave. and stole another firearm and an HP laptop.

The June 14 vehicle burglary occurred between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. June 15, according to authorities.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the vehicle burglaries to report it through CrimeStoppers at 605-996-1700. A minimum $250 cash reward is available for tipsters if it leads to an arrest. Over 350 crimes have been solved through information reported to CrimeStoppers.