Mitchell Police engage in brief downtown pursuit, suspect at-large

Dec. 8—Police in Mitchell are searching for a man who led them on a brief pursuit downtown Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., police responded to a report of an intoxicated driver in a parking lot near Fifth Avenue and Main Street.

Upon arrival, the driver immediately sped off from the lot.

Officers from the Mitchell Police Division pursued the suspect for approximately 1.5 blocks to the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Rowley Street before terminating their pursuit for public safety.

"A pursuit at 2:45 [p.m.] on a Wednesday afternoon, downtown, with a possible intoxicated person just doesn't make much sense," Ryan Erickson, a sergeant with the Mitchell Police Division, said of the brief chase.

After disengaging, authorities located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Juanita Street — nearly a mile away from where the pursuit was cut short.

Officers with the Mitchell Police Division conducted a search of the vehicle while continuing to patrol the area with aid from the Davison County Sheriff's Office.

Erickson said police have "no idea" who the suspect is, but authorities are in possession of images of the suspect.

The vehicle was towed by police, who hope the owner will come forward to retrieve it.

Erickson was unable to provide an estimate on what speeds the pursuit reached through downtown Mitchell.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Mitchell Police Division at 605-995-8400.