Mitchell police officers seeking help to identify suspect who allegedly stole truck, later fled on foot

Apr. 14—MITCHELL — Authorities are seeking help in locating a suspect who stole a truck on April 12 in Mitchell near the 500 block of East Hanson Avenue and later fled from officers after bringing the truck to a stop.

According to officials with the Mitchell Police Department, shortly before the truck theft, the suspect was allegedly involved in an assault that occurred around 10:45 p.m. in the 500 block of East Hanson Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, no suspects or victims were found where the assault took place.

Shortly after, a white 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 truck was reported stolen in the same area, authorities say. A few hours later, Mitchell Police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Hanson Avenue for a report of a driver operating the stolen white truck "recklessly, hitting curbs and driving with no headlights."

Officers spotted the truck shortly after near East Second Avenue and North Burr Street, where they attempted to stop the vehicle. Police say the driver initially refused to stop the truck. With multiple officers pursuing the vehicle, the driver eventually pulled over and fled on foot, according to authorities.

Officers searched for the suspect after they abandoned the vehicle, but they were unable to locate the suspect. The truck was returned to the owner after authorities gathered evidence.

Officers with the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Davison County Sheriff's Office assisted the Mitchell Police Department. The suspect who was driving the stolen truck during the pursuit has yet to be identified, authorities say.

If anyone has information in relation to this incident, contact Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers at 996-1700 or via mitchellcrimestoppers.org. Should the anonymous tips lead to an arrest, a minimum cash reward of $250 will be given to the tipster.