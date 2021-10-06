Mitchell Police respond to gunshot, one man in custody

Oct. 6—Police in Mitchell have placed one man into protective custody after responding to a report of a gunshot.

Authorities were called to the area of Second Avenue and Hunter Street at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported an individual had fired a gunshot out of a window.

Police set up a perimeter as a precautionary measure while they handled the incident.

Lt. Dean Knippling of the Mitchell Police Division called the man who fired the shot "an individual in crisis," noting that the shot didn't appear to be directed at anything in particular.

The man was placed into protective custody, Knippling said, and no charges are pending at this time. There appears to be no danger to the public.

The incident, which lasted about 10 minutes, took place approximately two blocks from Longfellow Elementary school.

Dr. Joe Graves, superintendent of the Mitchell School District, said that Longfellow was not placed into lockdown, because the situation was resolved by the time the school district received notification.