Mitchell police respond to report of armed subject, investigation finds it was prank call

Dec. 2—Police in Mitchell responded to a report of an armed subject Wednesday evening, only to discover the 911 call was a prank.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Mitchell Police Division and deputies with the Davison County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 1400 block of Pebble Beach Road to a report of a possible armed subject.

Officials set up a perimeter and began their investigation, only to find no active threat in the area, noting in a press release it "appear[ed] it was a prank call."

Mike Koster, chief of the Mitchell Police Division, said a prank call of this magnitude leads to safety concerns, but that Wednesday's call turned out for the best.

"Obviously the first concern is the safety of the individuals, but these types of prank calls tie up essential services and resources for the community," Koster said. "It's one of those situations we hope we don't have to deal with again, but we're absolutely grateful it turned out the way it did."

Koster also pointed out false reports and prank calls have not typically been an issue during his career.

Under South Dakota law, filing a false report to law enforcement is a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in prison, a $2,000 fine or both.

What started as a practical joke in the online gaming community, the practice known as "swatting" has become a serious concern to law enforcement. Swatting is the filing of a false police report — usually reporting a major crime of violence — with the intention to evoke a strong police response.

In 2015, a streamer on Twitch — a livestreaming platform used primarily for gaming videos — in St. Cloud, Minnesota, was swatted when he had armed officers enter his home while he was streaming after a viewer called police. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

However, these incidents can be deadly. In 2017, a Wichita man was killed after a gamer in Los Angeles called in a hostage situation to Kansas authorities as a prank. The California man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for conspiring the deadly incident.

Wednesday's incident in Mitchell is an ongoing investigation. Koster encourages anyone with information regarding the call to contact the Mitchell Police Division at 605-995-8400.