Mitchell schools give back to veterans with donations for Midwest Honor Flight

Dec. 4—MITCHELL — Last month, students at St. John Paul II and Gertie Belle Rogers elementary schools both wanted to do something for area veterans in recognition of Veterans Day.

By a stroke of coincidence, the two schools chose a similar way to raise money for the same nonprofit organization. Thanks to that bit of serendipity, the Midwest Honor Flight organization received a donation from both schools recently that will go toward sending South Dakota veterans to Washington, D.C.

"Donations are what makes our mission possible," Aaron Van Beek, president and CEO of Midwest Honor Flight, told the Mitchell Republic. "We don't have any government funding or assistance. We earn funds through fundraising and donations and grants through local and private foundations and businesses. That's what gets our flights off the ground."

Van Beek, who works out of Sioux Center, Iowa, was in Mitchell on Monday afternoon to visit with students at both schools, offer his thanks and officially accept the donations from the two schools.

Student advisors at St. John Paul II and Gertie Belle Rogers happened to suggest supporting Midwest Honor Flight as part of each school's yearly efforts to support local veterans. The projects were organized independently from one another, yet both selected variations on the "coin war" fundraising technique to bring in money for the effort.

Jen Herrmann, a co-advisor to the St. John Paul II Elementary School student council, said their project was part of a larger, year-long fundraising effort that focuses on different beneficiaries each month, such as Abbott House or the local food pantry. When November rolled around and Veterans Day approached, the group thought on ways to give back to area veterans.

'One of the ideas we brought was to make some sort of donation to Midwest Honor Flight. Once we explained to the kids what they do and how it works, they were all in," Herrmann said.

The school, which has about 119 students, held their fundraiser for one week from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11. While it was a relatively short fundraising period, students at the school raised $1,186 for Midwest Honor Flight.

Herrmann said it's a modest but important gesture, both for the good it will do in helping veterans take part in the Midwest Honor Flight, but also as a bit of a lesson on history and the sacrifices made by men and women in uniform. That understanding is part of all the monthly fundraisers the school takes part in, Herrmann said.

"We feel like it's super-important for them to express charity and gratitude, especially in this case," Herrmann said.

Over at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary, a very similar idea was brewing. Students there were also looking for a beneficiary to a yearly November fundraising project for veterans, and student advisors happened to also suggest Midwest Honor Flight.

For them, it was a chance to spread out their donations to veterans organizations beyond the local community.

"The last two years we've given to the local VFW, which is great, but we could also probably help other people and I heard about the Honor Flight. I think it's an amazing program," said Julie Kapfer, who serves as the school counselor and an advisor to the student council.

Students at Gertie Belle Rogers also selected a coin war on which to center their fundraising efforts. All the funds were donated to Midwest Honor Flight, and after only three days of fundraising, the school, which numbers about 382 students, could offer a check of $2,003.70.

There was no specific goal, but the results exceeded their expectations.

"That is way more than we thought," Kapfer said.

Van Beek, who happens to be a former elementary school teacher himself, said the two donations from two separate Mitchell schools, neither of which was aware the other was holding a similar project, was a surprise to him.

But it was a welcome one.

"We're always happy with a surprise. I knew about the Gertie Belle fundraiser, and they sent me an email asking where the check could go. The week after that I got the check from St. John Paul II in the mail. It's neat getting the younger generations involved that way," Van Beek said.

With many veterans of foreign wars aging, some of the younger generation may not be as connected to American service members as generations past. That makes the efforts of kids like those at St. John Paul II and Gertie Belle Rogers all the more special, as well as educational.

It's also a great chance to spread the word about Midwest Honor Flight, Van Beek said.

"(It's good) for them to be able to understand by the end of the day where the money is going and how important it was for them to do that," Van Beek said.

The $3,189.70 grand total raised between the two schools will go toward the organization's mission, which is to transport America's Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of themselves and to fellow Veterans. Veterans from various conflicts have taken part in the flights, though Van Beek said the organization tends to focus on serving veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Van Beek said there are about 700 veterans on a waiting list who would like to take part in a flight, and the dollars donated by the two schools should help four veterans make an upcoming flight. It costs about $853 to send one veteran to Washington, D.C., and the organization has helped 1,487 veterans through 17 flights since the group organized in March of 2017.

There are three honor flights hoped for the upcoming spring and two in the fall. The official schedule for those flights should be announced in January, Van Beek said.

Both St. John Paul II and Gertie Belle Rogers expect they would consider Midwest Honor Flight to receive their donations in the future. It's a good cause that the kids can get excited about, and perhaps learn a little something about American veterans along the way.

"We just want our kids to be aware that people need help and (to see) what we can do to help them," Herrmann said.

More information on the Midwest Honor Flight can be found at

www.midwesthonorflight.org

.