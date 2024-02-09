Mitchell schools featuring new programs, same commitment to educating students, leaders say

Feb. 8—MITCHELL — Leaders from five Mitchell education centers gathered on the campus of Dakota Wesleyan University Thursday to present to an audience about new facilities, successful programs and even anniversaries.

The State of the Schools luncheon, now in its fourth year and sponsored by the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the latest news and initiatives from the Mitchell School District, Mitchell Christian School, St. John Paul II Elementary School, Mitchell Technical College and Dakota Wesleyan University.

"The whole goal of the chamber is information sharing," said Alex Heidinger, director for the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce. "This is an opportunity to get all of our institutions to share some updates with us. I'm always pleased with this event."

This year's luncheon, hosted at the Sherman Center on the Dakota Wesleyan University campus, was the first to feature both St. John Paul II Elementary School and Mitchell Christian School.

It has been another busy year for the Mitchell School District.

Joe Childs, superintendent for the district, said among the usual ebb and flow of activity that goes into a school year, highlights included the hiring of a new attendance liaison and the ongoing progress with construction at the new Mitchell High School building.

When Aaron Klinger,

the new attendance liaison at the district, was hired recently,

it reinforced the district commitment cracking down on absenteeism.

"This position is aimed at removing barriers and reasons for why students cannot get to school, or why families are having trouble getting students to school," Childs said. "(Klinger) is the person putting all these pieces together — collecting data, removing barriers and creating strong positive relationships with parents and students."

Work on the new high school and its athletic complex continues, as well. Childs noted that, at last year's luncheon, voters had not yet approved the bond issue that made the completion of the athletic facilities possible.

Now new walls are going up by the day.

"Today they are putting up precast panels, these enormous concrete panels that make an empty space look like a room in a matter of moments," Childs said.

Childs estimated the project was about a year from completion.

Along with it being the first year for Mitchell Christian School to take part in the luncheon, the school was also noting another milestone.

"It is actually our 40th year in session, so we're in the process of our 40th anniversary," said Sarah Lieber, academic administrator for Mitchell Christian. "So we're looking forward to planning some events later this year and into the summer to celebrate this."

Founded in 1984, the school has had homes on both Lawler and Ash streets before settling into its newest facility off Minnesota Street, which was constructed in 2005. Now, in 2024, the school supports 139 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The theme for this school year is "Renew."

"It's fitting for our 40th year as kind of a refresh and renewal. So we're looking forward to continuing that on throughout the year," Lieber said.

During this anniversary school year, students will continue to educate students from an academic and spiritual standpoint. Part of that process includes works of public service, which students take part in regularly.

Students lend a hand at organizations like Meals on Wheels and the Salvation Army, where the students can gain perspective on the world around them.

"It's really been a blessing and very rewarding to hear the stories the kids come back with, being able to provide for the needs of other people and experience that and be helping hands in different ways," Lieber said.

As a private school, Mitchell Christian does not receive funding from the state. Instead, it relies on tuition and donations brought in through fundraisers. Its biggest, the yearly auction, is set to return Friday.

"Our largest fundraising opportunity is our auction this weekend, so if you have never been to one of Mitchell Christian's annual benefit auctions, it is a great time," Lieber said.

Lieber said the auction kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs to 9 p.m. as well as throughout Saturday.

While the private elementary school recently changed its name —

adding "St." to reflect the canonization of Pope John Paul II

— the school of about 119 students continues to focus on academic excellence and Catholic values, said Robin Cahoy, superintendent of the school.

"(We strive) to create a family environment that promotes Catholic values, academic excellence and stewardship that will allow each unique child to be a responsible citizen in our ever-changing world," Cahoy said. "We focus on faith and action, building strong Catholic values and keeping the spirit of Christ alive by living out the Gospel message."

Cahoy highlighted both the school's after-school program and its preschool as part of her presentation.

The after school program is a new addition just this year, and currently has 25 students enrolled.

"We have our own students in our building at this time, and we have after-school structured activities, and it is staffed with our certified staff during the day," Cahoy said.

The preschool program is run in both half-day and full-day sections, with the full-day sessions being made up of half daycare and half preschool. There are about 36 students enrolled in the program between the two options, she said.

She also said students were looking forward to a trip to Washinginton, D.C. The trip, which will be a first for the school and will see fifth and sixth graders visit the national capital, will feature a variety of activities, including a tour of the capitol with Rep. Dusty Johnson.

"This trip is something we wish to do every two years," Cahoy said.

Like its sister schools in the Mitchell School District, Mitchell Technical College has a new building on the rise on campus, with an eye toward at least one more in the future.

The new diesel technology building,

which was completed recently, is now occupied by its host program, with students and staff taking advantage of the new space, said Carol Grode-Hanks, vice president for academics at Mitchell Technical College.

"We have 36,400 extra square feet, and everybody is loving that," Grode-Hanks said

She noted the ag programs at the school have their own lab space now that the diesel program has moved into its new home.

Future construction is also on the horizon, Grode-Hanks said. There are plans to construct a new powerline indoor/outdoor lab that will allow students to study throughout the year, including in the harsh South Dakota winters when frozen ground makes digging and trenching difficult.

Graduates at the school continue to find their way into the workforce, as well, with 99% job placement throughout its programs. This year, new graduates are also seeing higher numbers on their first paychecks.

"We have 99% job placement, and $24.88 is the average starting wage of our graduates. That's a little over $51,000 per year, which doesn't include overtime," Grode-Hanks said. "And that number is over $7,000 more than last year. We are working really hard at getting high-earning jobs for our graduates."

Grode-Hanks also noted that the school will host another

LPN open house where certified nursing assistants can come and learn more about becoming an LPN and, eventually, an RN.

That event is scheduled for Feb. 27.

The host school for the luncheon, Dakota Wesleyan University, also has new initiatives on the horizon.

In the works for some time,

the school's nursing degree program in Rapid City is looking to lift off in August,

said Fredel Thomas, vice president of admissions and marketing at Dakota Wesleyan.

"We will be launching our Rapid City program in August of 2024, and it's going wonderfully," Thomas said. "The shortage in nursing? It's significant. We were very-well welcomed in Rapid City, and it's a great new program with a lot of momentum behind it."

Thomas also said enrollment continues to be strong, with business students having become the largest group among the school's programs. That program is followed by nursing and education.

"(Business) overtook nursing just a couple years ago with all the different concentrations associated with that. And then nursing and education are our top three programs in the traditional sense of students who live on campus," Thomas said.

There are many other initiatives for Dakota Wesleyan. Those include

a partnership between the school and the secretary of state office in Pierre to develop a regional economic report,

a new entrepreneur in residence, an upcoming high school eSports tournament and

the new football rivalry game against Mount Marty University.

The school is also near to starting its next cycle of its master campus plan, for which Thomas said the school is open to suggestions.

"(A consulting firm) will actually be coming to campus soon and looking at campus in every nook and cranny on how to create the best environment for the next eight to 10 years," Thomas said.