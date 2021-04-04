Mitchell Services Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Undervalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Mitchell Services (ASX:MSV, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of AUD 0.44 per share and the market cap of AUD 88.7 million, Mitchell Services stock shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. GF Value for Mitchell Services is shown in the chart below.





Because Mitchell Services is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 51.6% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Mitchell Services has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.26, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Mitchell Services's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Mitchell Services over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Mitchell Services has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of AUD 202.5 million and loss of AUD 0.002 a share. Its operating margin is -0.77%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of Mitchell Services is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Mitchell Services over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Mitchell Services's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 95% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Mitchell Services's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 131%, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Mitchell Services's ROIC was -1.09, while its WACC came in at 12.23. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Mitchell Services is shown below:

Overall, The stock of Mitchell Services (ASX:MSV, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 100% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Mitchell Services stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

