Mitchell woman arrested for allegedly filming intercourse and distributing without consent

Oct. 18—MITCHELL — A Mitchell woman could be facing a year in jail, after allegedly filming and distributing a video showing sexual intercourse that was recorded without consent.

Melissa Ann English, 50, was taken into custody on Aug. 29 by Davison County law enforcement. Court records indicate that she lives in Mitchell.

She could now face one year in county jail for a Class 1 misdemeanor charge for the use of a camcorder/camera to secretly record the body of a person(s).

According to a Davison County affidavit, a victim alleged that English had filmed them while another individual was "attempting to have sexual intercourse with them." In the video, provided to officers by the complainant, a voice "which sounded like English's voice, was telling the [complainant] that the video was going to be sent to the [alleger's] spouse and other potential extended family members," officers describe in court documents. Officer also believes that the complainant appeared to be intoxicated in the video.

The victim further told law enforcement they had received the video from another party, indicating that English has sent the video to other individuals.

Upon confrontation by officers and subsequent arrest, English "elected not to speak to officers about this incident," court documents indicate.

It is unknown what connection English had, if any, to the victim prior to the alleged events. She is set to appear in court for the first time on Nov. 11.