Mitchell woman cited for striking Mitchell Middle School student in crosswalk

Dec. 8—MITCHELL — A Mitchell woman was cited Thursday morning after the car she was driving struck a Mitchell Middle School student crossing a street near the school, according to officials with the Mitchell Police Division.

According to the Mitchell Police Division, police and EMS services were dispatched to the Mitchell Middle School, located at 800 W. 10th Ave., at approximately 7:40 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was struck in the roadway. Upon arrival, responders discovered an 11-year-old boy.

The driver, 26-year-old Samantha Kubik, of Mitchell, remained on the scene and spoke with responders, according to authorities. She was driving south on Minnesota Street in a 2008 Ford Edge at the time of the collision, police said.

Kubik was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, a petty offense, and careless driving, a misdemeanor.

The boy was crossing Minnesota Street between Eighth Avenue and Ninth Avenue, according to Justin Stoltenburg, an officer with the Mitchell Police Division.

"When we arrived on scene we found out it was an 11-year-old juvenile middle school student who had been struck while crossing in the crosswalk," Stoltenburg said.

The student was transported to Avera Queen of Peace by ambulance and was conscious at the time. His injuries were unknown, Stoltenburg said.

Joe Graves, superintendent for the Mitchell School District, sent out a message to parents Thursday morning.

"Police and ambulance services were requested and responded quickly. The student, who left in an ambulance, was alert and responsive. The driver of the vehicle remained on site and spoke with police," Graves wrote.

Stoltenburg said that the crash took place within an active school zone. The Mitchell Police Division will also obtain video footage from Mitchell Middle School that will be reviewed as part of the investigation, he said.

The incident serves as a reminder for drivers to be mindful of school zones, especially during hours when students may be on their way in and out of school buildings.

"Drive safe, and be extra cautious in school zones," Stoltenburg said.