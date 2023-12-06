Mitchell woman sentenced to seven years in prison for attempting to cheat drug test two weeks into probation

Dec. 5—MITCHELL — A Mitchell woman who attempted to cheat a drug test while on probation was sentenced Tuesday to serve seven years in prison.

Kyla Jarabek, 35, admitted during Davison County felony court proceedings to violating probation and explained why she attempted to use another individual's urine sample posing as her own.

Jarabek claimed she went to a friend's home after church and ate baked goods that contained marijuana. She claimed she was unaware that the baked goods contained cannabis until after ingesting them. Shortly after eating the marijuana baked goods, Jarabek also used methamphetamine.

The probation violation occurred less than two weeks after she was sentenced to serve two years of probation for a separate drug possession charge. On Nov. 21, Jarabek had a five-year prison sentence suspended for possession of methamphetamine, which is a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

During the Nov. 21 sentencing hearing, Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins was leery of supporting Jarabek getting another chance at serving probation.

On Tuesday, Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe relayed a note penned by Miskimins, who was absent, that expressed his concerns of Jarabek being back in front of the court before January 2024.

O'Keefe recommended a maximum prison sentence be imposed for Jarabek's latest probation violation.

She was sentenced to serve five years in prison for the probation violation charge. Jarabek was also sentenced to serve two years in prison for a separate failure to appear in court charge, which is a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. The prison sentences for the pair of charges were ordered to be served consecutively, equating to seven years.

Judge Chris Giles reminded Jarabek she was offered a second chance at probation for her past drug possession charge due to successfully completing treatment prior to being sentenced on Nov. 21. On Tuesday, Giles made clear why he wasn't giving Jarabek another chance at serving probation.

"You can't maintain your sobriety. You can't follow the rules. And these were the games you were playing," Giles said.