Mitchell woman sentenced to three years in prison for possessing morphine, violating parole

May 27—A Mitchell woman was sentenced Tuesday to serve three years in prison for violating parole, which stemmed from possession of a controlled substance.

Jamie Shay, 35, of Mitchell, admitted to violating her parole and pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substances, including morphine and Adderall, a class five felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. She was sentenced to five years in prison, with two years suspended.

While Shay has been dealing with severe multiple sclerosis, which she has been prescribed medication for, Judge Chris Giles said morphine isn't one of them. Giles also pointed to her track record of repeatedly lying to the courts, including her recent attempt to "doctor" medical records related to the charges.

"Your situation is very complicated to say the least. I understand your physical health issues and mental health issues. I also understand your addiction issues that have dealt you serious blows," Giles said to Shay during Tuesday's hearing at the Davison County Public Safety Center. "I have a lot of concerns. You pled guilty to morphine product, which you don't use. You also have a prior morphine distribution charge, so I have a lot of questions."

Shay was given an opportunity to submit medical records from Avera Health related to the charges. She declined to give consent for the release of the records to the courts. Instead, Shay allegedly submitted her own records to the courts, which Giles said were "doctored" and "modified," pointing to it as the "tip of the iceberg" in the decision to sentence her to serve time in prison.

"It appears to this court, the records have been modified and doctored. They did not come from Avera because you wouldn't let them come from Avera," Giles said. "If you would let them come from Avera, whatever was in them, I wasn't going to have a problem. I think you try when it's convenient to try."

Prior to being sentenced, a family member was allowed to speak on behalf of Shay. The witness highlighted Shay's recent "significant improvements" in her recovery efforts, noting she's been holding down a managerial job at a local gas station. Shay has also had previous addiction issues with methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to the witness, Shay's addiction to opioids began when she was battling with multiple sclerosis. However, Giles said Shay hired an employee who has been charged recently with drug possession.

"It doesn't appear to me that you are trying to make the changes you need to make. You hired someone who has been charged for using drugs, and you have been hanging with folks who have been accused of using and even selling drugs," Giles said. "That's a problem."

Due to Shay doctoring records, along with her committing multiple parole violations, Giles said they were big factors for handing down the three year prison sentence.

"You're not helping yourself at all. This is your second felony conviction while on parole. This court does not believe you can be supervised in the community. You are not honest about things, and you continue to get yourself into these situations," Giles said, ordering Shay to report to jail to begin her sentence on Thursday morning.