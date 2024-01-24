Mitchell's 100 Women United continues growing membership, helping donate $10K to Snack Pack program

Jan. 23—MITCHELL — "It's amazing."

That's the reaction the leader of a local nonprofit organization had after being selected as the recipient of a $10,200 donation from Mitchell's 100 Women United.

In its second donation since being founded in 2023, the 100 Women United organization chose Mitchell Area Snack Pack program as the recipient.

"It's awesome to see the community and this group support what we do," said Allison Nicholson, director of Mitchell's Snack Pack organization.

The program serves Mitchell Middle School students and students who attend elementary school in the Mitchell School District, including John Paul II and the Head Start preschool, a total of seven schools in all.

Considering the Snack Pack program relies heavily on donations to fund the vital work the organization provides to Mitchell's youth, the $10,200 donation from 100 Women United will have a major impact on the program and community.

"Any donation — no matter the amount — is very impactful for us," Nicholson said.

With the funding boost, Nicholson said there are ongoing discussions about the Snack Pack program providing the students it serves with a grocery store gift card that would allow students to help "bridge the gap" in times of food insecurity at their homes. The grocery store gift card idea was brought forward by Cindy Novachich, the founder of Mitchell's Snack Pack organization.

"There are workers with kids in school who may have their hours cut back during the winter, and the goal of the gift card would be to help the kids fill that gap until work hours pick back up," Nicholson said.

The donation that was dispersed on Jan. 18 marked a significant moment for the organization responsible for donating the check.

What started off as a group of women aspiring to make a positive impact on the community has morphed into something larger. Mitchell's 100 Women United launched in June with the goal of welcoming 100 members. The donation to the Snack Pack program revealed that goal has been met.

"It's unbelievable to see this support. We had 82 members for our first donation, and now we're at 102," said Teresa Hart, who helped launch Mitchell's 100 Women United when her sister, Traci Loecker, came up with the idea to form the group. "It shows there is plenty of good in our community going on as well."

Each member of Mitchell's 100 Women United pays an annual fee of $200. The membership fees are pooled together to help donate a pair of checks to two local nonprofits that must be nominated and chosen as the recipients.

The first recipient was Mitchell Area Big Friend Little Friend. At that time, the group had 82 members, which equated to a $8,200 check being dispersed to the nonprofit organization.

The donations each year bring members together to celebrate recipients. The next donation event will take place this summer, and the nonprofit chosen as the recipient could see an even larger check if the group grows its membership.

With over 100 members, Hart said growing the membership base to 150 is the new goal.

"We hope to keep the snowball effect going," Hart said.

For women interested in joining the 100 Women United, Hart suggested emailing the group at 100womenunited@gmail.com.