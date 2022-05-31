Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. On that note, looking into Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mitchells & Butlers is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = UK£75m ÷ (UK£5.2b - UK£616m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Therefore, Mitchells & Butlers has an ROCE of 1.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 4.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Mitchells & Butlers' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mitchells & Butlers.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Mitchells & Butlers, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 7.0% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Mitchells & Butlers becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On Mitchells & Butlers' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 2.9% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Mitchells & Butlers, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

