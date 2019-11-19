Is Mithra Pharmaceuticals's (EBR:MITRA) Share Price Gain Of 209% Well Earned?

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A. (EBR:MITRA) share price has flown 209% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock!

Mithra Pharmaceuticals isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Mithra Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow at 47% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 46% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Mithra Pharmaceuticals rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 28% over the last year. That falls short of the 46% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

